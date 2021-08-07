World
Taliban capture capital of key province on Iranian border – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: The Taliban captured the city of Zaranj, the capital of the western province of Afghanistan, Nimroz, bordering Iran, making it the first provincial capital to fall into the hands of the insurgents since they stepped up their offensives across the country.
The militants met little resistance in taking Zaranj, a city of about 1.6 million people. According to Afghan government sources, the provincial administration had reached an agreement with the Taliban allowing the city authorities to cross the Iranian border with their families.
A senior Nimroz police official told TOI on condition of anonymity that the town was seized by the Taliban due to a lack of reinforcements from Kabul. “The 215th corps of the Afghan National Army was responsible for the security of the city. Since government forces had focused on Lashkar Gah, the capital of neighboring Helmand province, the collapse of Zaranj had become inevitable, ”the official said, adding that the town had been taken by militants without warning. only one bullet is fired. .
The capture of the first provincial capital was a major breakthrough for the insurgent group as Washington announced it would complete the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan by next month.
Taliban sources said the group was celebrating their victory. Zaranj’s fall would boost the morale of their fighters in other provinces, they added. A Taliban commander, refusing to reveal his identity, said Zaranj was of strategic importance to the group because he is on the border with Iran. “This is just the start. Very soon, other provinces will fall into our hands,” he said.
Nauroz Khan, a local, said townspeople were afraid after the Taliban won. “All the inhabitants of the city have confined themselves to their homes. They live in fear and fear that the Taliban will target people who are simply suspected of being part of the previous government, ”Khan said.
In recent weeks, the Taliban had shifted their focus from the country’s sparsely populated rural districts to provincial capitals. Currently, insurgents are putting pressure on several provincial capitals, including Herat, Kandahar, Sheberghan and Lashkar Gah.
Reports from the war-torn country suggest intense fighting was taking place around the intelligence headquarters in central Lashkar Gah, as well as around its main prison. Speculation is that the Taliban may try to break into the prison to free some of the Taliban detainees.
Meanwhile, Afghan forces claimed to have killed a Taliban commander, Mawlawi Mubarak, who the government said was the commander of the group’s special forces, known as the “red unit”. The death, however, has not been confirmed by the Taliban.
The militants met little resistance in taking Zaranj, a city of about 1.6 million people. According to Afghan government sources, the provincial administration had reached an agreement with the Taliban allowing the city authorities to cross the Iranian border with their families.
A senior Nimroz police official told TOI on condition of anonymity that the town was seized by the Taliban due to a lack of reinforcements from Kabul. “The 215th corps of the Afghan National Army was responsible for the security of the city. Since government forces had focused on Lashkar Gah, the capital of neighboring Helmand province, the collapse of Zaranj had become inevitable, ”the official said, adding that the town had been taken by militants without warning. only one bullet is fired. .
The capture of the first provincial capital was a major breakthrough for the insurgent group as Washington announced it would complete the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan by next month.
Taliban sources said the group was celebrating their victory. Zaranj’s fall would boost the morale of their fighters in other provinces, they added. A Taliban commander, refusing to reveal his identity, said Zaranj was of strategic importance to the group because he is on the border with Iran. “This is just the start. Very soon, other provinces will fall into our hands,” he said.
Nauroz Khan, a local, said townspeople were afraid after the Taliban won. “All the inhabitants of the city have confined themselves to their homes. They live in fear and fear that the Taliban will target people who are simply suspected of being part of the previous government, ”Khan said.
In recent weeks, the Taliban had shifted their focus from the country’s sparsely populated rural districts to provincial capitals. Currently, insurgents are putting pressure on several provincial capitals, including Herat, Kandahar, Sheberghan and Lashkar Gah.
Reports from the war-torn country suggest intense fighting was taking place around the intelligence headquarters in central Lashkar Gah, as well as around its main prison. Speculation is that the Taliban may try to break into the prison to free some of the Taliban detainees.
Meanwhile, Afghan forces claimed to have killed a Taliban commander, Mawlawi Mubarak, who the government said was the commander of the group’s special forces, known as the “red unit”. The death, however, has not been confirmed by the Taliban.