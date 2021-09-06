World
Taliban block evacuated planes from leaving, but unclear why – Times of India
KABUL: At least four planes chartered to evacuate several hundred people seeking to escape the TalibanAfghanistan’s takeover of Afghanistan could not leave the country for days, officials said on Sunday, with conflicting accounts of why the flights were unable to take off as the Pressure is mounting on the United States to help those who remain flee.
An Afghan official at the airport in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif said the potential passengers were Afghans, many of whom did not have passports or visas, and therefore could not leave the country. country. He said they left the airport while the situation was resolved.
The best Republican in the United States House Foreign Affairs Committee, however, said the group included Americans and that they were seated on the planes, but the Taliban would not let them take off, “holding them hostage.” reconcile accounts.
The final days of the United States’ 20-year war in Afghanistan were marked by a heartbreaking airlift at Kabul airport to evacuate tens of thousands of people – Americans and their allies – who feared what the future reserves them, given the history of the repression of the Taliban, in particular of women. When the last troops withdrew on August 30, however, many were left behind.
The United States has vowed to continue working with the new Taliban leadership to bring out those who want to leave, and activists have pledged to allow anyone with the appropriate legal documents to leave. But Representative Michael McCaul of Texas told “Fox News Sunday” that US citizens and Afghan interpreters were being held up in six planes.
“The Taliban will not let them leave the airport,” he said, adding that he was concerned “that they will increasingly ask for money or legitimacy as a Afghan government “. He did not offer further details.
The Afghan official, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said they were four planes and their future passengers were staying in hotels while authorities sought to see if they could leave. the country. The sticking point, he said, is that many did not have the correct travel documents.
Residents of Mazar-e-Sharif also said the passengers were no longer at the airport. At least 10 families were seen in a local hotel waiting, they said, for a decision on their fate. None of them had passports or visas, but said they worked for companies allied with the US or German military. Others have been seen in restaurants.
The small Mazar-e-Sharif airport has only recently started handling international flights and so far only to Turkey. The planes in question were bound for Doha, Qatar, the Afghan official said.
It was not known who chartered them or why they were waiting in the northern city. The massive airlift took place at Kabul International Airport, which initially closed after the US withdrawal, but where domestic flights have now resumed.
Striking images of this chaotic evacuation – including people hooked to a plane taking off – have come to define the final days of America’s longest war, just weeks after Taliban fighters recaptured the country in a lightning offensive.
Since taking control, the Taliban have sought to differentiate themselves from their incarnation of the 1990s, when they last ruled the country and imposed repressive restrictions across society. Women and girls were denied work and education, men were forced to grow beards, and television and music were banned.
Now the world is waiting to see the face of the new government, and many Afghans remain skeptical. In the weeks following their takeover, the signals were mixed: government employees, including women, were asked to return to work, but some women were later ordered to return home by rank-and-file Taliban. inferior. Universities and schools were ordered to reopen, but fear drove students and teachers away.
The women demonstrated peacefully, some even discussing their rights with Taliban leaders. But some were dispersed by Taliban special forces firing in the air.
Some signs of normalcy have also started to return. The streets of Kabul are once again congested with traffic, as Taliban fighters patrol in vans and police vehicles – brandishing their automatic weapons and flying the white Taliban flag. Schools have opened and money changers are working on street corners.
Among the promises made by the Taliban, once the country’s airports were operational, Afghans with passports and visas would be allowed to travel. More than 100 countries have issued a statement saying they will ensure the new leaders keep their pledge.
Technical teams from Qatar and Turkey have arrived in recent days and are working to make the civilian airport operational.
Saturdays, run by the state Ariana Airlines made its first domestic flights, which continued on Sunday. The airport lacks radar facilities, so flights are limited to daylight hours to allow a visual landing, an official said. Shershah store.
Several countries have also provided humanitarian supplies. The Gulf state of Qatar, where the Taliban has had a political office since 2013, operates daily flights to Kabul, providing humanitarian aid to the war-weary nation. Bahrain has also announced humanitarian aid deliveries.
Meanwhile, the Taliban have stepped up the assault on the last remaining pocket of resistance led by fighters opposed to their regime.
Anti-Taliban fighters from Panjshir province, north of the Afghan capital, are led by former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, which appealed for humanitarian aid to come to the aid of the thousands of people displaced by the fighting.
A senior Taliban spokesman tweeted on Sunday that Taliban troops had invaded Rokha district, one of the largest of Panjshir’s eight districts. Several Taliban delegations attempted negotiations with the rebels there, but the talks failed to gain ground.
Fahim Dashti, the spokesperson for the group fighting the Taliban, was killed in a battle on Sunday, according to the group’s Twitter account. Dashti was the voice of the group and a prominent media figure under previous governments.
He was also the nephew of Abdullah Abdullah, a senior former government official who is involved in negotiations with the Taliban over the future of Afghanistan.
Saleh fled to Panjshir after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan as the Taliban marched on the capital. The blitz of fighters across the country took less than a week to invade some 300,000 government troops, most of whom surrendered or fled.
