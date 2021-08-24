World
Taliban appoint obscure official as central bank chief as crisis looms – Times of India
The Taliban appointed an obscure official as acting central bank governor as signs emerge of a financial crisis Afghanistan, with cash-strapped ATMs and skyrocketing prices for basic necessities.
Mohammad Idris, who headed the Taliban’s economic commission, “will tackle looming banking problems and people’s problems” at the head of the Da Afghanistan bank, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed said on Twitter. Little is known about Idris, including his training and professional qualifications in monetary, monetary and banking policy.
The Taliban Economic Commission has operated in the shadows for the past 20 years, with the United Nations Security Council claiming that its activities included collecting illegal taxes from businesses and farmers to fund the militant group’s insurgency.
Prices of essential food items like flour and oil rose 35% over the past week in Kabul, residents said. The streets of the capital are largely empty as most banks, pharmacies and drugstores have closed, unlike chaotic scenes at the international airport as the United States and other countries rush to evacuate citizens and residents. Vulnerable Afghans.
The Taliban are negotiating with the banks to become operational soon, and the group’s fighters are patrolling the city to provide security, Mujahed said.
Ajmal Ahmady, the exiled central bank chief of Afghanistan, told Bloomberg’s Odd Lots podcast that a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan is facing a series of shocks that will likely result in a weaker currency, faster inflation and capital controls. The Harvard graduate fled the country as Taliban militants advanced in Kabul on August 15, joining other officials including former President Ashraf Ghani.
Banks closed shortly after activists took control and ATMs have been running low on money ever since. Afghanistan hit a record high last week.
“Even the Western Union offices are closed in Kabul, ”said Mustafa Haqbeen, a Kabul resident and English coach at a private tutoring center, which is closed for the moment. “Food prices have never been higher. We are suffocating. ”
Mohammad Rafi Tabe, a spokesperson for the finance ministry, said on Monday that the banks would open in a few days. Even though the finance minister had left Afghanistan before the fall of Kabul, the ministry has returned to work and all of its staff will remain in the same positions as before the arrival of the Taliban, added Tabe.
