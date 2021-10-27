Taliban allow girls to return to some high schools, but with big warnings

MAZAR-I-SHARF, Afghanistan – When Narges and her younger sisters were finally allowed to go back to school last month, they prepared for the new world on their family’s doorstep.

Following their mother’s example, each wore a black dress, a black abaya, a headscarf and a niqab, as well as a face mask. A few minutes later, overcome with anxiety, Narges’ sister, Hadiya, 16, passed out before she even left the house. When Hadiya finally came out and saw a Talib for the first time, tears rolled down her face.

Still, the girls consider themselves lucky. In Mazar-i-Sharif, a commercial hub in northern Afghanistan, the Taliban have allowed middle-aged and high school girls to return to classrooms, even as in the rest of the country, most were forced to stay at home.

Under pressure from foreign governments and international aid groups, Taliban officials insist that things will be different for girls and women since the last time the activists were in power, and that some form of education will be allowed to them, including graduate and postgraduate programs.