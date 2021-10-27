Taliban allow girls to return to some high schools, but with big warnings
MAZAR-I-SHARF, Afghanistan – When Narges and her younger sisters were finally allowed to go back to school last month, they prepared for the new world on their family’s doorstep.
Following their mother’s example, each wore a black dress, a black abaya, a headscarf and a niqab, as well as a face mask. A few minutes later, overcome with anxiety, Narges’ sister, Hadiya, 16, passed out before she even left the house. When Hadiya finally came out and saw a Talib for the first time, tears rolled down her face.
Still, the girls consider themselves lucky. In Mazar-i-Sharif, a commercial hub in northern Afghanistan, the Taliban have allowed middle-aged and high school girls to return to classrooms, even as in the rest of the country, most were forced to stay at home.
Under pressure from foreign governments and international aid groups, Taliban officials insist that things will be different for girls and women since the last time the activists were in power, and that some form of education will be allowed to them, including graduate and postgraduate programs.
Some middle and high schools have already been allowed to reopen their doors to girls in the north, where women have long played a larger role in society than in the southern center of the Taliban. decision highlights how cultural differences are shaping the policies of the new government in different parts of the country.
But many parents and teachers still doubt the move means the new government, which so far has excluded women from government and most public jobs, will govern differently than before.
“They can open schools, but indirectly they are trying to destroy the education of women,” said Shakila, Narges and Hadiya’s mother.
When schools reopened to teenage girls last month, the news energized 17-year-old Narges, a prominent student determined to become a surgeon. But it filled 50-year-old Shakila with dread.
Shakila recalled crying for days after losing her job as a literature teacher during the first Taliban regime, which barred girls from going to school and women from most public roles in the company. Even if her daughters could go to high school, she knew they would graduate in a country that blatantly contradicted their ambitions.
On her daughter’s first day of class, she approached one of Narges’ teachers at Fatima Balkh High School with an unusual request: please, she said, make the girls less enthusiastic about their education.
“This generation is fragile,” Shakila said, glancing at her daughter, Narges. Their last name was withheld for their protection. “If she can’t go to college, she will be completely destroyed.
Already in Mazar-i-Sharif, conditions for the return of girls are so restrictive that many simply forgo education – an echo of the old order.
New rules separating classes and teachers by gender have exacerbated a severe teacher shortage and threaten to eliminate higher education opportunities for girls. Many parents kept their daughters at home, fearing that they would send them to school with armed talibés on the streets. Others no longer see the point of educating girls who would graduate in a country where job opportunities for women seemed to disappear overnight.
In Mazar-i-Sharif and Kunduz, another northern hub where middle and high schools have reopened to girls, less than half of female students in many schools have returned to class, according to teachers.
During the first Taliban regime in the 1990s, women and girls were not allowed to go to school. These restrictions were lifted when the Taliban was overthrown in 2001, and educational opportunities for women gradually expanded. In 2018, four in ten students enrolled in schools were girls, according to UNESCO.
In urban centers like Mazar-i-Sharif, education has become a vital path to independence for young women over the past 20 years, and schools the center of their social worlds.
One recent afternoon at Fatima Balkh High School, a flurry of teenage girls in black uniforms and white scarves flooded the school hallways as students were kicked out of morning classes, their chatter echoing in the marble atrium of the building.
Near the front door, a small group of girls struggled to tie the straps of their niqab – the transparent black fabric blown by the wind – while others pulled sky-blue burqas over their heads as they prepared to leave school. On either side of the door hung two Taliban flags.
According to the school principal, Shamail Wahid Sowaida, the busy hallways of the school had been a sharp turnaround for barely a month, when 90 percent of the students stayed at home.
Some had heard rumors that the Taliban would force young girls to marry their fighters, she said. Most had never seen members of the Taliban before seizing the city in August. Since then, Taliban fighters wearing old Kalashnikovs have lined its streets.
International human rights groups have berated the new government for not yet reopening all schools for girls – even as their male classmates returned last month – and accused the Taliban of using threats and bullying to keep attendance rates for all girls’ schools low.
“The right to education is a fundamental human right,” said Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International. in a report earlier this month. “The policies currently pursued by the Taliban are discriminatory, unfair and violate international law. “
Sitting in his office in downtown Mazar-i-Sharif one recent afternoon, the Taliban Education Director for Balkh Province Abdul Jalil Shahidkhel, insisted the new government plans to reopen girls’ colleges and high schools in other provinces soon.
Then he stopped to ask, “Why is the West so concerned about women?
“If the world insists that Afghan women be the same as Western women, then this is just a dream,” he said. “We know, Islam knows and our women know what to do.”
The Taliban have not clearly explained why some girls were allowed to return, but not others. But other recent political decisions, such as the exclusion of women from government positions and the closure of the Ministry of Women’s Affairs, have sent a clear message to Afghan women: even if they can get an education, their role in society will be. severely limited.
Understanding the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan
Who are the Taliban? The Taliban emerged in 1994 amid the unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here is more on their origin story and their record as leaders.
“What good is school if we are not able to work?” said Anosha, 21, sitting in her family’s living room in Mazar-i-Sharif.
Until August, Anosha was in grade 12 preparing to apply to college to study engineering. But since then, she has not left her home, paralyzed by fear of the Taliban.
These days, she spends most of her time alone in her bedroom, on WhatsApp with her two best friends, who both fled Afghanistan before the Taliban takeover, and also hoping to leave the country.
But some girls can’t even dream of going out. Preparing for the future they hope for in Afghanistan is the only option.
On a recent Friday morning at the Daqiq Institute, an educational center that teaches students preparing for the national college entrance exam, hundreds of girls gathered on worn out wooden benches to take their practice test weekly.
“Girls are more eager to learn than boys,” said institute director Haqiq Hutak. “They take it more seriously. They have something to prove.
He glanced at the results of the practice exam from the previous week: four of the top five scores were girls.
Sitting at the back of the classroom, Husnia, 18, pulled at the brown fabric of her abaya as she explained how a talibé on rue de Mazar berated her for wearing brown – a Western color, a- he said – rather than black.
Her friend Hadia, 18, raised her hands in the air and interrupted her.
“They say we have to cover our faces, we have to cover our hands, it is disrespectful,” she said. “Our freedom is to choose what we want to wear – we have that freedom.”
For Hadia, the Taliban takeover was a whiplash period.
As the Taliban smashed the city’s front lines, his mother told him to hide his school books under his bed and throw blankets over his television and computer, lest the militants come to their house. in house and destroy them, as they did when they took control of the city in the late 90s.
Six weeks later, she returned to her high school where classes – though half full – had resumed. Then she resumed tutoring for the college exam, pulling her books out from under her bed and focusing her energy on passing the test next year.
“I don’t know what will happen with the Taliban or not,” she said. “But we have to study. That’s all we have right now.
Ruhullah Khapalwak has contributed reporting from Vancouver and Sahak Sami from Los Angeles.
Source link