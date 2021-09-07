Taliban Akhund to be Acting Prime Minister, Baradar his Deputy

ISLAMABAD: The Taliban a 33-member team announced Tuesday for an interim government to be led by Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund , one of the founding members of the movement who had also been Minister of Foreign Affairs and then Deputy Prime Minister under the group’s previous regime 1996-2001. The group’s co-founder, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar , whose negotiations with the United States ultimately led to the withdrawal of the latter from Afghanistan, will be his deputy.Akhund, now interim prime minister, has headed the Rehbari Shura, or governing council, of the Taliban for about two decades. Baradar, or brother, a fighting name given to him by the late founder of the Taliban, Mullah Omar, who many expected him to lead the Taliban government this time around, had been deputy defense minister during the ruling group’s last term and had served a prison sentence in Pakistan, this latest distinction may have cost him the first post.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, announcing the acting appointments at a press conference, said the country would now be called “the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan”. All 33 members were recovered from the group; not a single non-Talib was included. “Afghanistan has won freedom and only the will of the Afghans will be applicable in the country. After today, no one will be able to interfere in Afghanistan,” promised the spokesman for the Taliban.

Sirajuddin Haqqani, son of Jalalauddin Haqqani, the founder of the Haqqani network, designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the United States, has been appointed interim interior minister, while Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, son of the founder of the Taliban, Mullah Omar, was appointed Minister of Defense. Yaqoob had tried to take his father’s place and had to be appeased when he was unsuccessful.

Hidayatullah Badri will be the interim finance minister. Amir Khan Muttaqi has been appointed acting foreign minister and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai will be his deputy. Zabhiullah Mujahid, the faceless man pictured only after the fall of Kabul recently, has been put in charge of the Ministry of Information, and Fasihuddin Badakhshani has been appointed chief of the army.

The spokesperson did not mention any role in the government of the leader of the Taliban, Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada. He has not been seen or heard in public for nearly two years, including after the fall of the Western-backed government and the Taliban’s capture of Kabul in August. In June of this year, the media reported that he had died from Covid-19, but the Taliban had denied it. On Monday, Mujahid announced that Akhunzada would appear soon.

Most of the names announced by Mujahid were old faces, the majority of them were Pashtuns. Despite claims that the government is inclusive, they failed to consider members of other ethnic groups. Women are not part of the configuration of the goalkeepers. When asked why, Ahmadullah Wasiq, a member of the Taliban Culture Commission, said the cabinet had not yet been finalized.

Observers believe that the Taliban’s announcement of the interim government did not clear the way for the international community to grant them recognition.

“The time spent was not spent discussing or negotiating inclusiveness or the potential sharing of power with other political parties. This time was spent figuring out how to share this pie among their own ranks,” Obaidullah Baheer of American University of Afghanistan told Kabul media.

Meanwhile, Acting Prime Minister Hasan Akhund praised the Afghans for the “withdrawal of all foreign forces, the end of the occupation and the complete liberation of the country”. He said the leaders “would work hard to uphold Islamic rules and Sharia (Islamic law) in the country, protect the country’s highest interests, secure Afghanistan’s borders, and ensure peace, prosperity and sustainable development ”.

All governance and life in the country will now comply with Islamic law, Akhund said. He added that the Taliban wanted strong and healthy relations with all countries, based on mutual respect.

“We are committed to all laws and international treaties, resolutions and commitments that do not conflict with Islamic law and the country’s national values,” said the new Afghan leader. He also stressed that the interim government would take “serious and effective measures” to protect human rights as well as the rights of minorities and disadvantaged groups in connection with the demands of Islam.