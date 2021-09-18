World
Taliban: Afghanistan is the only country in the world to exclude half of its population from secondary education – Times of India
NEW DELHI: The Taliban effectively prohibited girls from secondary education in Afghanistan, by ordering high schools to reopen only for boys.
The edict makes Afghanistan the only country in the world to prohibit half of its population from obtaining secondary education, the Guardian reported.
The girls were not mentioned in Friday’s announcement, which means the boys will be back at their desks next week after a month-long hiatus, while their sisters will still be stuck at home, a indicated the log in the report.
The Taliban Ministry of Education said secondary school boys’ grades 7 to 12 classes would resume on Saturday, at the start of Afghan week.
“All male teachers and students should attend their educational institutions,” the statement said.
The future of the girls and teachers, stuck at home since the Taliban took control, has not been addressed, according to the Guardian report.
A further sign that the recently announced Taliban government is tightening restrictions on women, with the former Ministry of Women’s Affairs edifying in Acceptance was handed over to the newly restored ministry for the prevention of vice and the promotion of virtue.
He was the band’s feared performer in the 1990s, accused of beating up women who broke everything from going out in public without a male guardian to an obsessive dress code that banned even high heels, according to the report.
The education decision has ominous echoes of tactics the Taliban used in the 1990s, when they last ruled Afghanistan, to deny girls access to school without issuing a formal ban .
