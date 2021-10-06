World
Taliban: Afghanistan faces chaos, poverty and hunger amid US withdrawal – Times of India
KABUL: In the midst of the American withdrawal from Afghanistan, the people of this conflict-torn country witness the chaos, poverty and hunger after the Taliban took power.
Immediately after the Afghan President Achraf Ghani fled on August 15, allowing then-Taliban in the mountains to take the reins of a nation of 38 million people, Washington froze more than $ 9 billion in reserves at the country’s central bank , wrote Hollie mckay in the Dallas Morning News.
It is the American taxpayer who has supported Afghanistan’s struggling economy for nearly two decades. The world Bank and the International Monetary Fund suspended loans, and the Financial Action Task Force, a Paris-based group that monitors global terrorism, has mandated its member countries to cut Taliban money.
With each passing day, the crisis only gets worse, McKay says.
So while one war technically ended after the United States withdrew from Afghanistan, it feels like another is just beginning. This one may be missing bombs and bullets from the past, but Afghanistan remains a bloody place. And it is always the civilians who suffer.
The cost of food and essentials is increasing day by day, exacerbated by rapid inflation. The value of the national currency, the Afghani, subsequently declines, and there is a serious shortage of hard cash.
Besieged Afghans wait more than three days in the scorching heat outside the banks, without food or water, while Taliban guards wield threatening sticks to keep people in order.
Given the dire shortage of physical cash, each family can only withdraw the maximum equivalent of $ 200 per week, The Dallas Morning News reported.
Several people who have held government or military positions have not received their pay for months, including the last month of the previous government, McKay reported.
The The United Nations warned that 97 percent of the Afghan population could sink below the poverty line in the coming weeks, a dramatic increase from the 72 percent tabulated just before the Taliban triumph.
Sadly, Afghans have become persistent victims of cold statistics. Behind these numbers hide the faces of fathers, mothers, sons and daughters. Each of them has a history of war, although almost all of them never chose to go to war, McKay added.
“We Afghans are unlucky people,” said a driver with a sigh. “But look at this beautiful place. We would be the luckiest people if the wars ever really ended.”
Many public services, including those in the health sector, have ceased. Girls’ education has stopped, with Taliban officials telling me they do not have the financial resources to ensure full gender segregation, according to their strict interpretation of Islamic values, The Dallas Morning News reported.
In addition, employment is difficult to find in almost all sectors. There aren’t any hard numbers, but almost everyone you meet is pleading either to leave or to find work. The millions of people who just a few weeks ago held government positions are mostly unemployed.
And those in the private sector, from doctors and lawyers to artists, journalists and entrepreneurs, have also been immersed in an intimidating new world of the unknown.
Afghans left behind to pick up the pieces of their unpredictable lives face a high level of fear, McKay says.
In the weeks following their sudden storm over the throne, the Taliban re-established the Department for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, which was disbanded following the US invasion. This sowed fear in the hearts of Afghans, who have painful memories of his draconian and violent practice of Islamic law.
“We will punish according to Islamic rules”, Mohamed youssouf, who believes to be around 32 years old and is responsible for Afghanistan’s “core area”, confides to me, after reluctantly agreeing to interview a woman. “No matter Islam guide us, we will punish accordingly. ”
In addition, there are internal power play rumbles and eruptions among senior Taliban officials. There is an undeniable feeling that Afghanistan is constantly wavering, still waiting for one war to end and another to break out, says Mckay.
