World
Taliban: Afghanistan: education of women in limbo despite Taliban assurances – Times of India
KABUL: the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban has been harder on women and girls in the war-torn country despite assurances from the group to protect their rights.
Hollie McKay, author, writer on wars and foreign policy, writing in Deadline, an entertainment daily based in the United States, said the state of girls’ education had been forgotten. The Education Ministry is filled with the most devout of the Taliban government – as evidenced by their long beards and the constant twisting of rosaries, without a single woman inside the halls or bustling walls.
It’s a searing reminder of the state of girls’ education inside an Afghanistan in limbo, with almost no contribution of the kind that suffers the most amid the Taliban takeover, said. McKay.
While boys of all ages were kicked out of classrooms last month, girls’ education after sixth grade – including some universities – has been suspended indefinitely by the Islamic Emirate.
As private schools continue, the vast majority of Afghan girls and women who depend on the public education system are relegated to their homes until further notice.
“Changes will be made on the basis of our new laws. Islamic scholars will make the decisions, ”said Abdul Hakeim, chief of staff to the education minister.
“We want an Islamic perspective, and that means separate classes and transportation. Once this is sorted out, girls can continue their education for the rest of their lives.”
“We cannot teach our children about music and other things that are not part of our society,” Hakeim said, adding that the Taliban in 2021 will be much more open-minded than the rule that started in the 1990s.
“Now we have advanced policies and strategies to catch up with the world. Back then, we had no access to resources and no capacity for new buildings or schools. Now we have a lot more power to do them. changes. ”
McKay said she had heard such justifications on several occasions.
Mawlawi Noor Ahmad Saeed, director of information and culture for Kandahar province, stressed that “the whole problem is transportation” and that it will take “time” to ensure that girls and women have fully separate transit and infrastructure facilities.
The Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs, Hafiz Habib, insisted that Islam grants “full rights” to the education of women. A leader within the much feared Ministry of the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, Mohamed youssouf, has echoed that the new government will not deny girls the right to full and appropriate education, Deadline reported.
McKay also recounted his meeting with Imam Mawlawi Hayat khan, who said the reason for parting – and why women should cover their entire face except their eyes – is so that men aren’t “too tempted”.
As it is now in Afghanistan, most students spend half a day in regular school and spend the other half intensifying their religious studies in a madrassa.
Meanwhile, official Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi assured that the shutdown is only temporary.
With each passing day, Afghanistan as a whole is sinking deeper and deeper into poverty. With economic assets frozen and little diplomatic recognition from the outside world, the UN estimates that 97% of the 38 million will have plunged into misery by mid-2022 without urgent action from the outside world, Deadline reported.
And it goes without saying that it is almost always the women and girls who will suffer the haunting consequences, McKay said.
Hollie McKay, author, writer on wars and foreign policy, writing in Deadline, an entertainment daily based in the United States, said the state of girls’ education had been forgotten. The Education Ministry is filled with the most devout of the Taliban government – as evidenced by their long beards and the constant twisting of rosaries, without a single woman inside the halls or bustling walls.
It’s a searing reminder of the state of girls’ education inside an Afghanistan in limbo, with almost no contribution of the kind that suffers the most amid the Taliban takeover, said. McKay.
While boys of all ages were kicked out of classrooms last month, girls’ education after sixth grade – including some universities – has been suspended indefinitely by the Islamic Emirate.
As private schools continue, the vast majority of Afghan girls and women who depend on the public education system are relegated to their homes until further notice.
“Changes will be made on the basis of our new laws. Islamic scholars will make the decisions, ”said Abdul Hakeim, chief of staff to the education minister.
“We want an Islamic perspective, and that means separate classes and transportation. Once this is sorted out, girls can continue their education for the rest of their lives.”
“We cannot teach our children about music and other things that are not part of our society,” Hakeim said, adding that the Taliban in 2021 will be much more open-minded than the rule that started in the 1990s.
“Now we have advanced policies and strategies to catch up with the world. Back then, we had no access to resources and no capacity for new buildings or schools. Now we have a lot more power to do them. changes. ”
McKay said she had heard such justifications on several occasions.
Mawlawi Noor Ahmad Saeed, director of information and culture for Kandahar province, stressed that “the whole problem is transportation” and that it will take “time” to ensure that girls and women have fully separate transit and infrastructure facilities.
The Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs, Hafiz Habib, insisted that Islam grants “full rights” to the education of women. A leader within the much feared Ministry of the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, Mohamed youssouf, has echoed that the new government will not deny girls the right to full and appropriate education, Deadline reported.
McKay also recounted his meeting with Imam Mawlawi Hayat khan, who said the reason for parting – and why women should cover their entire face except their eyes – is so that men aren’t “too tempted”.
As it is now in Afghanistan, most students spend half a day in regular school and spend the other half intensifying their religious studies in a madrassa.
Meanwhile, official Taliban spokesman Bilal Karimi assured that the shutdown is only temporary.
With each passing day, Afghanistan as a whole is sinking deeper and deeper into poverty. With economic assets frozen and little diplomatic recognition from the outside world, the UN estimates that 97% of the 38 million will have plunged into misery by mid-2022 without urgent action from the outside world, Deadline reported.
And it goes without saying that it is almost always the women and girls who will suffer the haunting consequences, McKay said.