World
Taliban: Afghan Taliban victory spurs Pakistani radicals – Times of India
PESHAWAR, Pakistan: In Pakistan’s rugged tribal areas along the border with Afghanistan, a silent and persistent warning is circulating: the Taliban come back.
The Pakistani Taliban movement, which in the past had waged a violent campaign against the government in Islamabad, was encouraged by the return to power of the Taliban in Afghanistan.
They appear to be preparing to regain control of the tribal areas they lost nearly seven years ago in a major Pakistani military operation. The Pakistani Taliban are already increasing their influence. Local contractors are reporting Taliban-imposed surcharges on every contract and the murder of those who challenge them.
In early September, for example, an entrepreneur named Noor Islam Dawar built a small canal not far from the town of Mir Ali near the Afghan border. It was not worth more than $ 5,000. Still, the Taliban called, demanding their share of $ 1,100. Dawar had nothing to give and pleaded for their understanding, according to relatives and local activists. A week later he was dead, shot by unknown shooters. His family blames the Taliban.
The Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehrik-e-Taliban or TTP, are a separate organization from the Afghan Taliban, although they share much of the same hardline ideology and are allies. The TTP was born in the early 2000s and launched a campaign of bombings and other attacks, promising to overthrow the Pakistani government and take control of many tribal areas. The military repression of the 2010s succeeded in suppressing it.
But the TTP was reorganizing itself in shelters in Afghanistan even before the Afghan Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15.
“The resounding success of the Afghan Taliban in defeating the US superpower has emboldened the Pakistani Taliban … They now seem to believe that they too can wage a successful jihad against the ‘infidel’ Pakistani state and have returned to insurgency mode.” said Brian Glyn. Williams, professor of Islamic history at the University of Massachusetts, who has written extensively on jihadist movements.
The TTP has increased attacks in recent months. More than 300 Pakistanis have been killed in terrorist attacks since January, including 144 soldiers, according to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies based in Islamabad.
Events in Afghanistan have also energized dozens of radical religious parties in Pakistan, said Amir Rana, executive director of the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies based in Islamabad.
These parties openly insult minority Shia Muslims as heretics and sometimes take thousands of people to the streets to defend their harsh interpretation of Islam. One party, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, has one goal: to protect a controversial blasphemy law. The law has been used against minorities and opponents and can instigate mobs to kill simply on the charge of insulting Islam.
Already shaken by growing religiosity, Pakistani society risks turning into a society similar to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, Rana warned.
A Gallup Pakistan poll released last week found that 55% of Pakistanis would support an “Islamic government” like the one advocated by the Afghan Taliban. Gallup interviewed 2,170 Pakistanis shortly after the Taliban took control of Kabul.
Pakistan was reluctant to offer unilateral recognition to the all-Taliban government in Afghanistan, but pushed for the world to engage with the new leadership. He urged the United States to release funds for the Afghan government, while urging the Taliban to open their ranks to minorities and non-Taliban.
Pakistan’s relations with the Afghan Taliban are a constant source of angst in America, where Republican senators have introduced a law that would sanction Islamabad for allegedly working against the United States to bring the Taliban to power. The accusation angered Pakistan, whose leaders say it was requested and delivered the Taliban to the negotiating table with the United States, which ultimately led to an agreement that paved the way for the final withdrawal of the United States. United States.
Pakistan’s ties with many Afghan Taliban date back to the 1980s, when Pakistan was the scene of a US-backed fight against Soviet forces in Afghanistan. In particular, the Haqqani group, arguably the most powerful Taliban faction in Afghanistan, has a long relationship with the Pakistani intelligence agency, ISI.
Pakistan turned to Sirajuddin Haqqani, the interior minister of the new Afghan Taliban government, for helping to start talks with the Pakistani Taliban, said Asfandyar Mir, senior expert at the US Institute of Peace.
Some TTP figures in North Waziristan – a hilly area the group once controlled – are ready to negotiate. But the more violent factions, led by Noor Wali Mehsud, are not interested in the talks. Mehsud’s Taliban want control of South Waziristan, Mir said.
It is not clear whether Haqqani will be able to bring Mehsud to the table or whether the new Afghan leadership is ready to sever their close ties with the Pakistani Taliban.
In attempts to set up negotiations with Islamabad, the TTP demands control of parts of the tribal regions and reigns through its strict interpretation of Islamic Sharia law in these regions, as well as the right to keep their weapons, according to two Pakistani personalities. . familiar with the requirements. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to the media and because they fear reprisals.
Bill Roggio of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, a US-based think tank, said Pakistan was opening talks with the Taliban to stop growing attacks on its military, but he warned that “the government is opening up talks with the Taliban. Pandora‘s box.’ ‘
“The TTP will not just rule a small part of Pakistan, it will inevitably want more than what it is given,” Roggio said. “As the Afghan Taliban wanted to rule Afghanistan, the TTP wants to rule Pakistan.”
The Pakistani Taliban movement, which in the past had waged a violent campaign against the government in Islamabad, was encouraged by the return to power of the Taliban in Afghanistan.
They appear to be preparing to regain control of the tribal areas they lost nearly seven years ago in a major Pakistani military operation. The Pakistani Taliban are already increasing their influence. Local contractors are reporting Taliban-imposed surcharges on every contract and the murder of those who challenge them.
In early September, for example, an entrepreneur named Noor Islam Dawar built a small canal not far from the town of Mir Ali near the Afghan border. It was not worth more than $ 5,000. Still, the Taliban called, demanding their share of $ 1,100. Dawar had nothing to give and pleaded for their understanding, according to relatives and local activists. A week later he was dead, shot by unknown shooters. His family blames the Taliban.
The Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehrik-e-Taliban or TTP, are a separate organization from the Afghan Taliban, although they share much of the same hardline ideology and are allies. The TTP was born in the early 2000s and launched a campaign of bombings and other attacks, promising to overthrow the Pakistani government and take control of many tribal areas. The military repression of the 2010s succeeded in suppressing it.
But the TTP was reorganizing itself in shelters in Afghanistan even before the Afghan Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15.
“The resounding success of the Afghan Taliban in defeating the US superpower has emboldened the Pakistani Taliban … They now seem to believe that they too can wage a successful jihad against the ‘infidel’ Pakistani state and have returned to insurgency mode.” said Brian Glyn. Williams, professor of Islamic history at the University of Massachusetts, who has written extensively on jihadist movements.
The TTP has increased attacks in recent months. More than 300 Pakistanis have been killed in terrorist attacks since January, including 144 soldiers, according to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies based in Islamabad.
Events in Afghanistan have also energized dozens of radical religious parties in Pakistan, said Amir Rana, executive director of the Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies based in Islamabad.
These parties openly insult minority Shia Muslims as heretics and sometimes take thousands of people to the streets to defend their harsh interpretation of Islam. One party, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan, has one goal: to protect a controversial blasphemy law. The law has been used against minorities and opponents and can instigate mobs to kill simply on the charge of insulting Islam.
Already shaken by growing religiosity, Pakistani society risks turning into a society similar to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, Rana warned.
A Gallup Pakistan poll released last week found that 55% of Pakistanis would support an “Islamic government” like the one advocated by the Afghan Taliban. Gallup interviewed 2,170 Pakistanis shortly after the Taliban took control of Kabul.
Pakistan was reluctant to offer unilateral recognition to the all-Taliban government in Afghanistan, but pushed for the world to engage with the new leadership. He urged the United States to release funds for the Afghan government, while urging the Taliban to open their ranks to minorities and non-Taliban.
Pakistan’s relations with the Afghan Taliban are a constant source of angst in America, where Republican senators have introduced a law that would sanction Islamabad for allegedly working against the United States to bring the Taliban to power. The accusation angered Pakistan, whose leaders say it was requested and delivered the Taliban to the negotiating table with the United States, which ultimately led to an agreement that paved the way for the final withdrawal of the United States. United States.
Pakistan’s ties with many Afghan Taliban date back to the 1980s, when Pakistan was the scene of a US-backed fight against Soviet forces in Afghanistan. In particular, the Haqqani group, arguably the most powerful Taliban faction in Afghanistan, has a long relationship with the Pakistani intelligence agency, ISI.
Pakistan turned to Sirajuddin Haqqani, the interior minister of the new Afghan Taliban government, for helping to start talks with the Pakistani Taliban, said Asfandyar Mir, senior expert at the US Institute of Peace.
Some TTP figures in North Waziristan – a hilly area the group once controlled – are ready to negotiate. But the more violent factions, led by Noor Wali Mehsud, are not interested in the talks. Mehsud’s Taliban want control of South Waziristan, Mir said.
It is not clear whether Haqqani will be able to bring Mehsud to the table or whether the new Afghan leadership is ready to sever their close ties with the Pakistani Taliban.
In attempts to set up negotiations with Islamabad, the TTP demands control of parts of the tribal regions and reigns through its strict interpretation of Islamic Sharia law in these regions, as well as the right to keep their weapons, according to two Pakistani personalities. . familiar with the requirements. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to the media and because they fear reprisals.
Bill Roggio of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, a US-based think tank, said Pakistan was opening talks with the Taliban to stop growing attacks on its military, but he warned that “the government is opening up talks with the Taliban. Pandora‘s box.’ ‘
“The TTP will not just rule a small part of Pakistan, it will inevitably want more than what it is given,” Roggio said. “As the Afghan Taliban wanted to rule Afghanistan, the TTP wants to rule Pakistan.”