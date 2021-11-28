World
Taliban: Afghan economy has collapsed since Taliban takeover, plunging country into world’s worst humanitarian crises: report – Times of India
ACCEPTANCE: Afghanistanthe economy has collapsed since the Talibanthe takeover of Kabul in mid-August, plunging the country into one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, according to a press report.
Write in New York Times, Christina goldbaum declared that “three months after the reign of the Taliban, the Afghan economy has practically collapsed, plunging the country into one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world”.
In his report, Goldbaum said millions of dollars in aid that once supported the previous government have disappeared, billions in state assets are frozen, and economic sanctions have isolated the new government from the global banking system. Today, Afghanistan faces a severe cash shortage that has crippled banks and businesses, pushed up food and fuel prices and triggered a devastating food crisis.
The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, prompting the resignation of the US-backed government. Later in September, the party announced the composition of Afghanistan’s new interim government.
The country is currently hit by the worsening economic, humanitarian and security crisis following the Taliban takeover.
Earlier this month, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that about 3.2 million children are at risk of acute malnutrition in Afghanistan by the end of the year, of whom one million are at risk of dying from the drop in temperatures.
Goldbaum added: “In the capital, desperate families have peddled furniture by the side of the road in exchange for food. In other large cities, public hospitals do not have the money to buy much-needed medical supplies or to pay doctors and nurses, some of whom have left their posts. Rural clinics are invaded by weak children, whose parents cannot afford to feed themselves. Economic migrants have flocked to the Iranian and Pakistani borders. ”
The report highlighted the assistance given to Afghanistan. Goldbaum wrote: In recent weeks the US and the European Union have pledged $ 1.29 billion in additional aid to Afghanistan and Afghan refugees in neighboring countries. But there is little aid can do to ward off a humanitarian catastrophe if the economy continues to collapse, economists and aid organizations warn.
“No humanitarian crisis can be managed by humanitarian aid alone,” said Abdallah Al Dardari, the United Nations Development Programthe resident representative in Afghanistan. “If we lose these systems in the next few months, it will not be easy to rebuild them to meet the country’s basic needs. We are seeing a rapid deterioration to the point of no return, ”the report said.
By the middle of next year, up to 97 percent of the Afghan population could fall below the poverty line, the report cites an analysis by the United Nations Development Program.
Write in New York Times, Christina goldbaum declared that “three months after the reign of the Taliban, the Afghan economy has practically collapsed, plunging the country into one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world”.
In his report, Goldbaum said millions of dollars in aid that once supported the previous government have disappeared, billions in state assets are frozen, and economic sanctions have isolated the new government from the global banking system. Today, Afghanistan faces a severe cash shortage that has crippled banks and businesses, pushed up food and fuel prices and triggered a devastating food crisis.
The Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, prompting the resignation of the US-backed government. Later in September, the party announced the composition of Afghanistan’s new interim government.
The country is currently hit by the worsening economic, humanitarian and security crisis following the Taliban takeover.
Earlier this month, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that about 3.2 million children are at risk of acute malnutrition in Afghanistan by the end of the year, of whom one million are at risk of dying from the drop in temperatures.
Goldbaum added: “In the capital, desperate families have peddled furniture by the side of the road in exchange for food. In other large cities, public hospitals do not have the money to buy much-needed medical supplies or to pay doctors and nurses, some of whom have left their posts. Rural clinics are invaded by weak children, whose parents cannot afford to feed themselves. Economic migrants have flocked to the Iranian and Pakistani borders. ”
The report highlighted the assistance given to Afghanistan. Goldbaum wrote: In recent weeks the US and the European Union have pledged $ 1.29 billion in additional aid to Afghanistan and Afghan refugees in neighboring countries. But there is little aid can do to ward off a humanitarian catastrophe if the economy continues to collapse, economists and aid organizations warn.
“No humanitarian crisis can be managed by humanitarian aid alone,” said Abdallah Al Dardari, the United Nations Development Programthe resident representative in Afghanistan. “If we lose these systems in the next few months, it will not be easy to rebuild them to meet the country’s basic needs. We are seeing a rapid deterioration to the point of no return, ”the report said.
By the middle of next year, up to 97 percent of the Afghan population could fall below the poverty line, the report cites an analysis by the United Nations Development Program.