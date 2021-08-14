World
Taliban 11 km from Kabul, Mazar-e-Sharif victim of attack on several fronts – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: The Taliban took control on Saturday of the capitals of peaceful and Kunar provinces and launched a major offensive in several directions on Mazar-e-Charif, an important city in the north Afghanistan.
After having conquered the entire Logar province, the insurgents are now almost at the gates of Kabul. When the reports last arrived, they had reached Char Asyab district, 11 km south of I accept.
Images from the capital of Paktika, Sharana, and Asadabad, the capital of Kunar, showed people waving the Taliban flag and marching through the streets of both cities. Provincial lawmakers in the Twin Cities have confirmed that intelligence services, governors’ offices, police headquarters and local prisons are now controlled by insurgents. There was fighting in Sharana earlier, but local tribal leaders intervened and negotiated the withdrawal of government forces. The governor of Paktika was on his way to Kabul after the capture of Sharana.
In Mazar-e-Sharif, the stronghold of warlord Abdul Rashid Dostum, heavy fighting has taken place on the outskirts, government officials said.
In a pre-recorded message to the nation, besieged Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said the remobilization of Afghan forces was his top priority and pledged to prevent further bloodshed in his country. “I will not let the imposed war bring more devastation and death to the people. In the current situation, the remobilization of the security and defense forces is our top priority and the necessary measures are underway to that end,” he said. Ghani said.
“I know you are concerned about your present and your future, but I assure you as president that my goal is to prevent further instability, violence and displacement of my people,” said the Afghan president. “To do this, I have started extensive consultations inside and outside the government, with political leaders and international partners, and I will soon share the results with the people,” Ghani added.
Afghan analysts believe, however, that Ghani is no longer in control. “It’s not about President Ghani anymore, it’s about making the transition in the bloodiest, most orderly and swift way possible,” Haroon Rahimi, professor of law at the University, told the media. from Afghanistan. “If Kabul comes under pressure, all hopes for a political settlement will be lost,” he said, suggesting that the Kabul administration should cede power to a transitional body to negotiate a power-sharing deal with the Taliban.
The Taliban now control more than half of the country’s provincial capitals after capturing much of northern, western and southern Afghanistan in less than three weeks before the United States withdrew its last troops, raising fears of a total takeover by the insurgent group or another Afghan Civil War.
With their considerable territorial gains, the insurgents and their supporters have signaled that normalcy has returned to the provinces under their control.
“Activists do not harm security personnel if they surrender voluntarily and the group works for everyone, regardless of ethnicity,” read one of the posts, likely intended to encourage soldiers to surrender. before a Taliban assault.
It also appears to be an attempt to dispel reports that the group executed civilian and military government officials in the districts they captured and coerced the girls into marrying Taliban fighters.
Senior security and intelligence officials TOI interacted with said that the division of Afghan society on an ethnic basis was one of the key factors responsible for the rapid withdrawal of Afghan forces and the apparent collapse of the system. that was in place during the war. country devastated for 20 years.
“With the exception of President Ashraf Ghani and former leader Hamid Karzai, the majority of Afghan military and civilian officers are non-Pashtuns. decades of foreign and local scholarships have been awarded to Afghan students and teachers, ”observed Zafarullah Khan, a former police and intelligence official from the northwest region of Pakistan, along the Afghan border.
Over the past 20 years, the official said, the war on the Taliban has been waged by the Afghan National Army alongside US and NATO troops in most Pashtun-majority districts. “The Americans could not trust the Pashtuns for recruiting into the army because in many incidents Pashtun soldiers killed their officers or Americans and scampered off with M16s, suggesting that many Pashtuns had joined the army for this specific purpose, ”added Khan.
At the height of the War on Terror, the Taliban ruled shadow governments in most Pashtun-majority provinces in a tribal fashion that has been practiced in Afghanistan for generations.
Confident in their victories in the Pashtun belt, the Taliban had organized in the northern provinces over the past two decades and started their path to victory from Kunduz, the only Pashtun-dominated province in the north.
“Anyone who knows Afghanistan and the Afghans would know that, as predicted a decade ago, a non-Pashtun army would merge into the Pashtun provinces. Afghan forces were not accepted by the public in the Pashtun areas. Their defeat was. inevitable, ”revealed a conversation with Afghan tribal leaders and politicians.
