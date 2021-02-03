Takeoff delayed: COVID halts fragile aviation recovery in Asia

Full recovery of regional air travel could take until 2025, according to data company OAG, compared to its earlier forecast for 2024.

A fragile recovery in Asian aviation is being stifled by a resurgence of Covid-19 in the region, pushing back forecasts of air travel to return to pre-virus levels and weighing on jet fuel margins.

Chinese seat capacity on domestic and international flights has fallen by more than 20% from the end of September, when it was almost back to January 2020 levels, according to OAG Aviation, a data provider and flight analyzes. People are encouraged not to travel during the Lunar New Year period, which runs until early March, which suggests capacity may not increase until the end of this quarter.

The rapid rebound in Chinese aviation has been a rare bright spot for jet fuel, which has been hit the hardest among the petroleum products in the pandemic. The drop in flights is another bad news for Asian refiners who are also struggling to weaken demand for other transportation fuels. It was, however, offset by increased kerosene consumption due to a colder than normal winter.

Chinese airline seating capacity [Bloomberg]

“The depth of the last peak of Covid-19, its impact on aviation and the resulting consumer demand suggest that the recovery hoped for towards the end of 2021 may not be as strong as expected,” said Mayur Patel, Asia manager at OAG Aviation. A full recovery in air travel to Asia could now take until 2025, instead of the company’s previous forecast for 2024, he said.

China’s Transportation Ministry said the total number of trips – by air, road and rail – during the LNY period will be 40% lower than in 2019. The seating capacity was 98% of the levels of January 2020 to the end of September, just before the Golden Week holidays, according to BVG data, before dropping to 77% at the end of January.

While the recovery of flights was not as strong in other Asian countries, it has also reversed. Thailand and Malaysia – particularly dependent on tourism – are among the hardest hit markets. Thai seating capacity is 13% from pre-virus levels after falling to 46% at the end of December, according to the OAG. Malaysia, which reached 31% of seating capacity before the pandemic late last year, is at 11%.

Malaysia placed most of the country in a form of lockdown last month and officials will decide to extend it on Thursday. There are no immediate signs of resumption of flights to Thailand and Malaysia and there are concerns about the long-term viability of domestic airlines. Said Patel of the BVG.

Asia-Pacific airline seating capacity [Bloomberg]

The kerosene margins in Asia reflect the decline in activity. They fell below $ 3 a barrel last week after peaking at $ 5.52 late last year, according to Bloomberg Fair Value data. They had recovered to $ 4.80 on Wednesday.

Demand for jet fuel and kerosene will average 2.4 million barrels per day this quarter, with higher heating fuel consumption offsetting fewer flights, said Kang Wu, head of global demand analysis and marketing. Asia at S&P Global Platts.

European airline activity appears worse than China, although better than Thailand and Malaysia. Air traffic will be 72% below 2019 levels in February and March, according to Eurocontrol’s most optimistic estimate.

The return of Covid-19 has seen Asian governments delay plans to allow more air travel between countries, with a planned Singapore-Hong Kong link canceled late last year as cases surged on Chinese territory. The roll-out of vaccination is expected to lead to a gradual increase in flights, however, and corridors for business travelers could open up in the region.

“The resurgence has ended the initiation of bubbles in the region,” said Subhas Menon, general manager of the Asia-Pacific Airlines Association. “What’s worse is the seemingly haphazard and inconsistent introduction of stricter control regimes affecting air transport.”