Take Five: Deal or no deal

(Reuters) – – 1 / TALKS STICKY

Britain and the European Union are said to be on the verge of concluding a post-Brexit trade deal that would regulate their relationship after the end of the transition period on January 1, 2021, in six weeks.

Diplomats say three sticking points remain and EU leaders stress the need to prepare for a no-deal. Brexit deadlines have come and gone a few times in the past, but negotiators are making a last ditch effort and the consensus is that London and Brussels will come to some sort of deal – perhaps a straightforward deal with details to be decided later.

Recent gains of the pound sterling and British stocks <.FTMC> suggest assets are swollen by hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine and a Brexit deal. They might be up for a rocky ride.

(GRAPHIC – Brexit: A Roller Coaster Ride For The Pound: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/qzjpqoowrpx/Pasted%20image%201605849973368.png)

2 / PURCHASE SIGNALS

In a typical year, American shoppers were preparing for “Black Friday,” the kickoff event for the holiday season. But we are in 2020. The surge in coronavirus cases makes familiar scenes of consumers rushing to stores for bargains unlikely.

Oxford Economics expects holiday sales to increase only 0.6% from a year ago due to confluence of COVID-19, income and weak labor market . Macy’s expects a difficult time with a possible 20% drop in sales during the fall.

Retailers aren’t all gloomy: Walmart is planning a promising holiday season. Future earnings from Nordstrom, Gap and Dollar Tree will provide more clues.

The Solactive-ProShares Bricks and Mortar Retail Store Index <.SOEMTYTR> slightly outperformed the S & P500 this year, but that doesn’t matter against a 70% jump at Amazon, the home economy winner. -Walmart predicts a promising holiday season as online sales skyrocket -Does vaccine promise put American consumers in a shopping mood? Retailers may have clues.

(GRAPHIC – Amazon retailers vs. S&P 500: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/buzz/xklvybbmopg/Pasted%20image%201605864878229.png)

The story continues

3 / PESSIMISM PMI

Flash readings of November business activity in Europe and the United States on Monday will reveal just how much damage the coronavirus resurgence has wrought and the restrictions imposed to contain it.

After bouncing off the initial low in COVID-19, global PMIs are once again hovering around 50 – the barrier between expansion and contraction.

The blow this time around should not be so severe, with less severe restrictions and better prepared companies. But if the market reaction to the latest weaker-than-expected US data is anything to say, investors can be cautious until a vaccine is rolled out, fiscal stimulus in Europe and the US is over. confirmed and the signs of a rebound are entrenched.

(GRAPHIC – Global PMIs Prepare to Be Hit by Second Wave of Coronavirus: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/dgkvlajnxpb/PMIs1911.PNG)

4 / WINNED WATCH

South Koreans expect the currency to strengthen. No one expects the Bank of Korea to do much against already historically low interest rates at its meeting on Thursday.

Instead, all eyes are on the currency markets, where the central bank is supposed to sell the won. to keep it from reaching 1,100 per dollar – a line that could hurt an economy relying on technology exports.

Other countries face a similar dilemma. Asia’s rapid rebound from the pandemic and higher yields, coupled with a slower pace of investment and imports, create a balance of payments similar to gold loops for currencies.

Thai and Chinese authorities are also actively massaging baht and yuan gains. Indonesia and the Philippines took the opportunity to make surprise rate cuts this month.

(GRAPHIC – Current accounts Asia: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xegpbqqagvq/Pasted%20image%201605845166054.png)

5 / A LITTLE MORE?

Bitcoin has climbed over 150% this year, a touching distance from 2017 records of around $ 20,000. Many expect the rally to end in tears, as it did three years ago when bitcoin crashed 50% in a month.

Others differ: Calling it the new gold, Citi analyst Tom Fitzpatrick predicted bitcoin to surpass $ 300,000 within 12 to 24 months. Bitcoin fans cite improved market infrastructure, a greater presence of traditional investors, and better liquidity as the reasons why they think this rally has legs.

While central banks are in full money printing mode, the bitcoin supply is capped. But it’s still a volatile, retail dominated market with patchy regulation and frequent hacks. For now, the bulls appear in order.

(GRAPHIC – Bitcoin vs Inflation Hedge Assets: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/jbyvremdope/Pasted%20image%201605671610472.png)

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, Dhara Ranasinghe, Tommy Wilkes, Tom Wilson in London and Vidya Ranganathan in Singapore. Compiled by Sujata Rao, edited by Karin Strohecker, Larry King)