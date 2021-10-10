Taiwanese President vows never to “give in to pressure” from Chinese government

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sunday that the autonomous island would continue its “democratic way of life” and would never “give in” to pressure from the Chinese government, by BBC.

Why is this important: Tsai’s statement on Taiwan’s National Day came a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to achieve “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan.

Driving the news: Xi said the biggest obstacle to eventual reunification with China was the strength of “Taiwan’s independence,” adding that “those who forget their heritage, betray their homeland and seek to divide the country will have no results “. CNN Remarks.

Xi said he seeks peaceful reunification under a “one country, two systems” policy, an offer that Taiwan’s presidential office strongly opposes. Reuters reports.

What they say : Tsai announced in his speech his intention to strengthen the island’s defenses, noting the toll 145 Chinese military fighter jets who entered the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone last week, according to the BBC.

Tsai, who was reelected by a landslide last year, after pledging to defend Taiwan’s democracy, reiterated its offer of peace talks with Chinese government leaders, which has so far been rejected.

The Taipei China Mainland Council on Saturday urged Beijing to “drop its provocative measures of intrusion, harassment and destruction,” according to Reuters.

Background: Taiwan and mainland China have been ruled separately for more than seven decades, but the mainland government saw it as a separatist province that needed to be brought under control.

To note : Exclusively, the wall street journal reported this week that US forces have been secretly training military forces in Taiwan for more than a year amid growing concern over Chinese aggression.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with Tsai’s comments.

