Taiwanese businesses work from home skepticism adds to COVID challenge

Taipei, Taiwan – Taiwan has been praised around the world for its swift response to COVID-19, but as it closes the hatches amid a new sudden outbreak of the disease, a big weakness has emerged from an unexpected corner: its workplace culture.

As the central command center for the epidemic in Taiwan raised the alert to “level 3” in Taipei and New Taipei City, where nearly a third of the Taiwanese population live, they imposed over the weekend -end new restrictions on the size of gatherings and make face masks mandatory in public. They also urged employers to allow people to work from home.

The streets were empty over the weekend as residents crouched down at their homes. But on Monday, it seemed like everyone was heading for work even though the outbreak was becoming the most severe to hit the island since December 2019.

Employers, it seems, would need more than encouragement to let their staff work from home.

“The fundamental problem is that the government is taking a deregulated approach to business and not creating the momentum to force change. We are finally facing this problem right now, as Taiwan is finally faced with the obligation to work from home and that challenges the whole structure of work, ”said Roy Ngerng, a Singaporean who writes on labor issues. salary in Taiwan, in addition to other work.

“How can you tell people to take time off to care for their children or stay home or take the family to see a doctor? [because of] COVID-19[FEMININE?Commentpouvez-vousnepaspayerpourcela?»iladit

Comme dans la plupart des pays d’Asie de l’Est, les lieux de travail taïwanais ont la réputation d’être profondément hiérarchisés, avec de longues heures qui accordent la priorité au temps de présence au bureau par rapport aux autres mesures de productivité.

Pour les «travailleurs du savoir» – des personnes qui travaillent dans des domaines tels que la comptabilité, le droit, la conception et la programmation – des chercheurs de l’Université de Harvard ont montré qu’à court terme, les arrangements de travail à domicile peuvent en fait augmenter la productivité et la satisfaction au travail parce que les gens sont capables de s’organiser leur propre horaire et gagner du temps en n’assistant pas aux réunions.

Le gouvernement n’a accordé aucune aide financière aux personnes travaillant à domicile – particulièrement cruciale car lorsque les écoles ont été fermées jusqu’au 28 mai à Taipei et à New Taipei City, les parents ont été informés qu’ils étaient légalement autorisés à prendre un congé parental, mais ils devraient négocier. toute rémunération avec leur employeur.

Taïwan avait largement contrôlé le coronavirus mais une épidémie soudaine dans le nord de l’île teste sa résilience [Sam Yeh/AFP]

On social media, there were complaints that supervisors were refusing to allow work from home because they couldn’t believe staff could be just as productive.

Articles have also appeared of employers insisting that office workers come to the workplace in shifts rather than working remotely. Others were told they could work from home but would not be paid.

While working at an academic research center at the start of the pandemic, Ngerng recalls that even in an academic environment, management was uncomfortable with employees working from home even though most of the work could be done. easily online. When working remotely, they had to check in by video call three times a day, he said.

Manufacturing heritage

Christine Chen, who heads the employment and immigration law division at Winkler Partners, a Taipei law firm, says Taiwan’s approach to working from home is largely industry driven.

Many tech workers, she says, have worked from home for much of the year, but in an economy where government data shows 97.5% of businesses are classified as “small and medium-sized enterprises.” Is not as common in other industries. .

“I think it’s quite different depending on the industry,” she says. “In tech, they’re used to working from home or work – if the employee can still deliver a product or complete the project on time. But for local businesses, it’s not a question of trust, it’s a question of product … it’s a question of whether this type of work can generate income for the company, ”he said. she said, adding that most small businesses in Taiwan don’t believe they can afford to take the risk. .

Chen, whose company also works from home, says she hopes the government will step in to provide assistance or tax breaks in other sectors such as the service sector or food and beverage to cover the wages of those who cannot work.

Until Taiwan reached Level 4 – a complete lockdown – private companies were only asked to allow employees to work from home, although local governments in Taipei and New Taipei City allowed officials to work at home. distance or to adopt more flexible hours.

As the the rest of Taiwan was placed below level 3 on Wednesday, the government has yet to announce new economic incentives for businesses to enable remote working.

Taiwan has raised its alert level with the emergence of the new epidemic, but companies have only been asked to allow people to work from home and many are resisting. [Sam Yeh/AFP]

Mark Stocker, a US national who has lived in Taiwan for 30 years, says he has no plans to shut down the offices of the trademark consulting firm where he works as a managing director unless the government declares a level 4 alert.

“I would like to see everyone at the office because it makes communication easier,” he said. His company has around 20 employees. “As the manager of a company, you have to decide how the rules are made and how to get everyone to agree to a set of rules, and my policy is that we are a foreign company operating in Taiwan, I found that easier to follow. government rules. “

Stocker assumes Taiwan’s work culture is a hangover from its manufacturing roots, and notes that even office and university workers are required to clock in and are sometimes ashamed of being late.

His first job on the island was with a company that made bicycle pedals and it was only after his pay was cut when he arrived 10 minutes late that he realized the difference in work culture.

“Everyone’s preference of being in the office over working from home, more than anything, I think it starts with the fact that Taiwan was and continues to be a manufacturing nation. he said. “The vast majority of GDP (gross domestic product) is linked to exports. It’s tangible and to run a factory you need people in the factory and on time. “