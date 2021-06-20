Taiwan to ‘adjust’ Hong Kong office operations into ‘one China’ row

Taiwan said Hong Kong required Taiwanese authorities to sign a “One-China Letter of Commitment” to obtain work visas.

The Taiwanese government has said it will “adjust” the operations of its office in Hong Kong after authorities there demanded Taiwanese officials sign a document supporting Beijing’s claim on Taiwan as part of its policy of only China.

Hong Kong, which is under Chinese control, has become another bone of contention between Taipei and Beijing, especially after Taiwan blasted a Chinese-imposed security law on Hong Kong and began welcoming dissidents from Hong Kong on the island.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Taiwan Mainland Affairs Council said that since July 2018, the Hong Kong government has “repeatedly set unreasonable political conditions for staff visas in our Hong Kong office, requiring signature a “Letter of Commitment for One China” “.

This prevented the office staff from staying there or taking up their duties, he added.

“As of June 21, the Hong Kong office will adjust its way of doing business,” the council added, without giving details, while specifying that the office would maintain “the necessary operations.”

Taiwanese staff will not sign such a “one-China” letter, he added.

China regards the democratically governed Taiwan as part of a “one China” and has never given up on the use of force to bring the island under its control.

Last month, Hong Kong suspended operations of its representative office in Taiwan, accusing Taipei of “gross” interference in internal affairs, including with its offer of assistance to “violent” protesters, accusations Taiwan rejected.

The Macau government followed suit on Wednesday, saying it would suspend the operations of its representative office in Taiwan.