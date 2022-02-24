World

Taiwan: Taiwan reports nine Chinese aircraft in its air defense zone – Times of India

TAIPEI: taiwan‘s air force scrambled again on Thursday to warn away nine Chinese aircraft that entered its air defense zone, Taiwan’s defense ministry said, on the same day that Russia invaded Ukraine.
The ministry said eight Chinese J-16 fighters and one Y-8 reconnaissance aircraft were involved, which flew in an area to the northeast of the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands at the top end of South China Sea.
Taiwan has complained of regular such missions by the Chinese air force for the last two years or so, though the aircraft do not get close to Taiwan itself.




