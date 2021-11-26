Taiwan struggles to break out of zero COVID policy after early success

Taiwan’s swift decision to close its borders at the start of the pandemic earned him a low death rate and the sense of normality that made it the envy of the world.

Nearly two years later, the autonomous island could be a victim of its early success, some experts say, as health authorities continue to pursue a “zero COVID-19” isolation policy despite the widespread availability of vaccines.

“People in Taiwan have been – let me use a strong word -” spoiled “with the good life and with that there is low tolerance for any community epidemic,” Chunhuei Chi, professor and director of the Center for Global Health of Oregon State University, told Al Jazeera.

Taiwan’s border restrictions remain among the tightest in the world, forcing even vaccinated arrivals, including citizens, to undergo 14 days of hotel quarantine – although Hong Kong and mainland China maintain an even stricter hotel lockdown regime 21 days.

In May, authorities closed the border to anyone without citizenship or without an existing alien residency certificate – the equivalent of a U.S. green card – creating a puzzle for foreigners with job offers or internships. school.

Although authorities have recently started to allow the return of foreign workers, students, academics and professionals with three-year “gold card” visas, the entry window will close again in mid-month. -December as Taiwan braces for an influx of overseas citizens ahead of Lunar New Year on February 1.

In some cases, foreigners already living in Taiwan have been forced to leave indefinitely because their visa requires exit and re-entry for renewal. In other cases, foreign residents face the prospect of living under an unclear visa amnesty, while rules related to COVID-19 appear to change on a case-by-case basis.

Daniel Johnson, an Anglo-South African tech entrepreneur who moved to Taiwan a year ago on a working holiday visa, is among those stuck in limbo.

Johnson, who is a perfect match for the type of expats the government says it wants to attract, must ask for 30-day “extensions” every month. Each time he has had to tell authorities he doesn’t feel safe to return to the UK and give up his Residence Certificate and National Health Insurance Card, which most foreigners can apply for afterwards. six months of continuous residence.

“Getting a visa on arrival was good enough, the difficult thing was finding updates on the different visas because each had their own nuances and things had changed,” Johnson told Al Jazeera. “But the documentation didn’t represent that. I kind of assumed it would be multilingual documentation, and there was in some cases, but in a lot of cases it didn’t exist at all or it was old.

Like many foreigners, Johnson found that immigration and consular officials lacked the latitude or information to navigate COVID-related changes, often getting different answers to questions on different days.

In some cases, the border has been quietly opened to foreign professionals, executives and specialists who have successfully applied for an emergency travel exemption through their company, according to industry groups such as the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham ).

These exceptional visa approvals following special request and case-by-case review have been used across a range of industries for specialists needed on site in Taiwan, as well as by rotating executives, according to AmCham President. , Andrew Wylegala, who described the system as “welcome” but not ideal.

“There is concern that this is a bit ad hoc, just because it may be different from sector to sector, the timelines may not be entirely clear and the criteria listed are somewhat vague, or the process difficult. to be continued, ”Wylegala mentioned.

Wylegala said that in the long run Taiwan could lose trade and trade deals with its neighbors that have reopened.

“Conservative mode”

Although COVID-19 has affected small businesses and sectors like tourism, Taiwan’s economy as a whole has experienced strong growth over the past year, driven by its semiconductor and tech industry. .

“People don’t see that this is hurting our economy as a whole, only business travelers, tourists, people who can afford to travel,” Hong-Jen Chang, who served as director, told Al Jazeera. of the Taiwan CDC from 1999 to 2000,.

With a national referendum looming in December and local elections in 2022 for key positions like Taipei city mayor, the government is seen with little incentive to open up as the media and the main opposition political party in Taiwan continues to stress the dangers of the virus.

“There is a perfect Taiwanese idiom for that: ‘The performers want to end the show, but the audience doesn’t,” said Chi, a professor at Oregon State University. “Even though policymakers think and plan to relax and open up, knowing that the public, the Taiwanese people, have extremely low tolerance for any outbreak – even a minor outbreak – tends to push them into a more fashion. conservative. “

Even after a major epidemic in May, the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths remains among the lowest in the world at less than 17,000 and 848, respectively, according to the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

“What happened in May and June in Taiwan compared to the international standard is very slight, but was considered very serious in Taiwan,” Chi said. “This public sentiment has put undue pressure on decision-makers and politicians.”

After an initial vaccine shortage earlier this year due to delays in the COVAX international vaccine initiative, Taiwan has slowly made up for its shortfall with donations the United States, Japan, Lithuania, Slovakia and the Czech Republic and the production of its national vaccine Medigin.

Vaccination rates reached 77% for the first dose and about 50% for both, according to Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center.

Although they are on track to reach near peak immunization coverage in a matter of weeks, authorities have given little indication that reopening is on the cards anytime soon.

Chang, the former CDC director, said Taiwan would eventually have to open up, but officials were in a difficult position as they weighed health concerns with the economy and public opinion.

Authorities could ease some travel restrictions by stepping up testing on arrivals from abroad, he said. But that would involve creating an even more complex system that might be difficult to communicate to the public.

“When you say a case is not tolerated, it’s hard to design a system,” Chang said. “It is feasible, but the [government] may not have public support. So that’s the problem. Because we are a democracy, right? Not like China.