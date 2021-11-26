World
Taiwan Strait: China conducts ‘combat readiness patrol’ as US lawmakers visit Taipei – Times of India
TAIPEI: the Chinese army carried out “combat readiness” patrols in the direction of the Taiwan Strait on Friday as American congress delegation paid a surprise visit to Taipei, offering strong support to the democratically-ruled China-claimed island.
The five members of the United States House of Representatives arrived at Taiwan Thursday night for an unexpected two-day trip, the second time in a month to the United States legislators visited. As on the last visit, the Chinese military announced patrols near the narrow and sensitive Taiwan Strait which separates the island from its giant neighbor.
The People’s Liberation Army said on Friday that it “had organized naval and air forces to continue combat readiness police patrols towards the Taiwan Strait.” “Actions are needed to deal with the current situation in the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan is part of Chinese territory and defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity is the sacred mission of our military. He gave no details.
The Taiwanese Defense Ministry, as part of its daily update on Chinese air operations near the island, said on Friday that eight Chinese Air Force planes, including two H-6 bombers with capacity nuclear, flew over Taiwan’s air defense zone.
China regularly denounces visits by US politicians to Taiwan, and its foreign ministry said it has filed a formal complaint with Washington about the congressional group’s latest trip, saying playing the Taiwan card was “a losing hand. “. Meeting Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in her office on Friday, the head of the US delegation hailed the island as a “force for good” in the world. “Our commitment to Taiwan is rock solid. Taiwan is a democratic achievement, a reliable partner and a force for good in the world, ”said Mark Takano, chairman of the House Committee on Veterans Affairs.
