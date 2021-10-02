Taiwan scrambles planes after biggest Chinese incursion

At least 38 Chinese planes flying in two waves passed through Taiwan’s air defense zone, prompting the deployment of its fighter jets.

Taiwan reported the largest ever incursion by the Chinese Air Force into its air defense zone, with 38 planes flying in two waves as Beijing marked the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Taiwan, claimed by China, has been complaining for a year or more about repeated Chinese Air Force missions near the democratically ruled island, often in the southwestern part of its air defense zone near the islands Pratas controlled by Taiwan.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry first reported on Friday that Taiwanese fighters rushed against 18 J-16 fighter jets and four Su-30 fighter jets, as well as two nuclear-capable H-6 bombers. and an anti-submarine plane.

Then, in the early hours of Saturday, the ministry said 13 more Chinese planes were involved in a Friday night mission – 10 D-16, 2 H-6 and an early warning plane.

He said Taiwan had sent fighter jets to ward off Chinese planes, while missile systems were deployed to monitor them.

The first batch of Chinese planes all flew in an area near the Pratas Islands, with both bombers flying as close as possible to the atoll, according to a map released by the ministry.

The second group flew into the Bashi Canal that separates Taiwan from the Philippines, a key waterway that connects the Pacific with the disputed South China Sea.

China has yet to comment on its activities. He previously said such thefts were aimed at protecting the country’s sovereignty and aimed at “collusion” between Taiwan and the United States, the island’s largest international donor.

The previous largest incursion occurred in June, involving 28 Chinese Air Force planes.

China’s latest mission came less than a day after his government launched an attack on Taiwan’s foreign minister, citing revolutionary leader Mao Zedong’s words to denounce him as a “shrill” fly for his efforts aimed at promoting Taiwan internationally.

China has stepped up military and political pressure to try to force Taiwan to accept Chinese sovereignty.

Taiwan says it is an independent country and will defend its freedom and democracy.