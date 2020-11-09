World
Taiwan says it was not invited to WHO meeting after Chinese ‘obstruction’ – Times of India
TAIPEI: Taiwan said on Monday that China’s “obstruction” had prevented it from attending a key World Health Organization meeting focused on coronavirus, accusing the world body of prioritizing politics over health.
The autonomous island of 23 million people has seen remarkable success in the fight against the pandemic – with just seven deaths and less than 600 confirmed cases – as many parts of the world report an increase in the number of infections and deaths .
But he’s frozen out of the WHO by Beijing, which regards Taiwan as its own territory and has sworn to take it by force if necessary.
The WHO’s decision not to invite Taiwan to its annual meeting – which is set to resume virtually Monday after being interrupted by the pandemic in May – was the result of “political considerations,” the Taipei Foreign Ministry said on Monday. .
“The ministry expresses deep regret and strong dissatisfaction with China’s obstruction of Taiwan’s participation,” he said in a statement.
“While the world is still gravely threatened by the Covid-19 pandemic … it is an irony of the goal of ‘health for all’ in the WHO charter” to exclude Taiwan, a- he added.
Taiwan attended the annual meeting between 2009 and 2016 as an observer, under the name of Chinese Taipei.
But Beijing has blocked its participation since the election of the president in 2016 Tsai Ing-wen, who refused to acknowledge that the island is part of “One China”.
A growing number of countries, including the United States, have called on Taiwan to regain its observer status at this year’s assembly, fearing its exclusion could jeopardize efforts to stem the pandemic.
The World Medical Association, a confederation of national medical associations that jointly represent more than 10 million physicians, said last week “it is both cynical and counterproductive” to exclude Taiwan.
“The Covid-19 pandemic is proof that cooperation for and with all healthcare systems around the world is needed,” President Frank Montgomery said in an open letter to the head of the WHO. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Tedros said Taiwan’s participation can only be decided by member states with the consent of the “government concerned” – a reference to Beijing.
