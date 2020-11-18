World
Taiwan says F-16 fighter jet goes missing during training – Times of India
TAIPEI: TaiwanAccording to the military, one of the Air Force’s F-16 fighter jets went missing during a night training mission.
The Defense Ministry said the single-seater plane fell off radar screens about two minutes after takeoff on Tuesday night and the pilot’s fate was unknown.
A massive air and sea search was ordered in the area surrounding the air base in the eastern city of Hualien along the pacific coast.
The plane’s disappearance follows an F-5E fighter crash during a training mission last month, killing the pilot.
The incidents come as the Taiwan Air Force is under increased pressure to respond to warplane incursions from China, which claims Taiwan is its own territory to be brought under its control by force if necessary.
Taiwan bought the F-16s from the United States, its main ally, in the 1990s and upgraded its existing models while ordering the latest version of the versatile aircraft.
