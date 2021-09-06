Taiwan says 19 Chinese military planes entered its airspace

The incursion included bombers and fighters, according to Taiwan, and was the largest since June.

Taiwan said 19 Chinese military jets, including nuclear-capable bombers, entered its southwest airspace on Sunday, the latest in a series of almost daily incursions by the Chinese Air Force.

The National Defense Ministry said it followed the 19 Chinese planes as they traveled to its Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) and issued radio warnings to crews. The activity was also monitored by radars and missile defense systems were deployed, he added in a statement.

The group consisted of four H-6 bombers, 10 J-16 fighter jets and four Sukhoi SU-30 planes. A Y-8 transport plane and an airborne early warning aircraft were also part of the incursion.

China has not commented on the flight, the largest incursion since June 15, when at least 28 Chinese Air Force planes – also including nuclear-capable fighters and bombers – entered. ADIZ.

This incursion followed a joint Group of Seven statement criticizing China on a range of issues and reiterating the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Beijing claims Taiwan as its own and has exerted increasing pressure on the island since Tsai Ing-wen was first elected president in 2016.