Taiwan returns to air force after Chinese drills in South China Sea – Times of India

A pilot prepares for take off aboard an F-CK-1 Ching-kuo Indigenous Defense Fighter (IDF) at an air base in Tainan, Taiwan (Reuters)

TAIPEI: Taiwan Air Force scrambled for second straight day on Saturday after a dozen Chinese fighter jets and bombers carried out exercises near Taiwan-controlled islands in the disputed South China Sea , said the Ministry of Defense in Taipei.

Beijing, which claims Taiwan as Chinese territory, has carried out repeated air missions in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone in recent months, mainly near the Pratas Islands.

After nine Chinese Air Force planes flew near the Pratas Islands on Friday, the Taiwan Defense Ministry said it tracked 11 planes on Saturday – eight fighter jets, two nuclear-capable H-6 bombers and one anti-submarine plane, also near the islands.

He said Chinese naval forces were also involved but gave no details.

The Taiwan Air Force has warned the Chinese plane to leave and has deployed missile systems to monitor the activity, the ministry said.

China has not commented on the last two days of activities. He previously said such maneuvers were a response to “collusion” between Taipei and Washington, Taiwan’s main international donor and arms supplier, and to safeguard Chinese sovereignty.

The Pratas Islands are located in the upper part of the South China Sea and are also claimed by China.

Located roughly between southern Taiwan and Hong Kong, they are only weakly defended by Taiwan and are considered by some security experts to be vulnerable to Chinese attacks due to their distance – over 400 km (250 miles) – from the mainland of Taiwan.

Chinese planes fly into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense zone almost daily, although the last large-scale activity was on January 24 when 12 Chinese fighters were involved.

Taiwan on Friday unveiled a reshuffle of senior security officials, including the appointment of a new U.S.-trained defense minister, to help bolster military modernization and intelligence efforts in the face of what it considers as a growing Chinese threat.