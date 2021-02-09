World
Taiwan relations with the United States: Taiwan says its ties with the United States are strong in the face of threats from China world news – times of India
TAIPEI: While the US Navy asserts its presence in the South china sea, TaiwanThe leader says his links with Washington remain solid on the transition from the Trump administration to the Biden administration.
President Tsai Ing-wen US military support remains strong even as China sends more and more military jets into the airspace of southwest Taiwan on Tuesday.
“I would like to reiterate that Taiwan will not back down under pressure and step forward unexpectedly by receiving support,” Tsai said in a traditional Lunar New Year televised speech.
“As long as the authorities in Beijing are ready to resolve the conflicts, we also want to have a dialogue with them in conditions of equality and dignity,” Tsai said.
While China and the United States have indicated their willingness to reduce the raw animosity of the Trump years, the Democratic and Republican parties maintain strong support for Taiwan and a firm approach to China on trade, the human rights and its increasingly assertive military and foreign policies.
Tsai’s remarks came U.S. Pacific Fleet conducted exercises in the South China Sea combining ships and aircraft from the aircraft carriers Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz. Tuesday’s exercises were aimed at “increasing interoperability between assets as well as command and control capabilities,” the US 7th Fleet said in a statement.
“The ships and planes of the two strike groups coordinated operations in a high traffic area to demonstrate the ability of the US Navy to operate in harsh environments,” he said.
China claims ownership of almost all of the South China Sea and has built military installations on reefs and atolls by covering them with sand and concrete. Taiwan owns Taiping Island in the hotly contested Spratly Group, joining Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam in actively challenging China’s ambition to exercise control over the region, through which around $ 5 trillion in international trade passes. every year. The waterway also has rich fish stocks and underwater reserves of oil and gas.
President Tsai Ing-wen US military support remains strong even as China sends more and more military jets into the airspace of southwest Taiwan on Tuesday.
“I would like to reiterate that Taiwan will not back down under pressure and step forward unexpectedly by receiving support,” Tsai said in a traditional Lunar New Year televised speech.
“As long as the authorities in Beijing are ready to resolve the conflicts, we also want to have a dialogue with them in conditions of equality and dignity,” Tsai said.
While China and the United States have indicated their willingness to reduce the raw animosity of the Trump years, the Democratic and Republican parties maintain strong support for Taiwan and a firm approach to China on trade, the human rights and its increasingly assertive military and foreign policies.
Tsai’s remarks came U.S. Pacific Fleet conducted exercises in the South China Sea combining ships and aircraft from the aircraft carriers Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz. Tuesday’s exercises were aimed at “increasing interoperability between assets as well as command and control capabilities,” the US 7th Fleet said in a statement.
“The ships and planes of the two strike groups coordinated operations in a high traffic area to demonstrate the ability of the US Navy to operate in harsh environments,” he said.
China claims ownership of almost all of the South China Sea and has built military installations on reefs and atolls by covering them with sand and concrete. Taiwan owns Taiping Island in the hotly contested Spratly Group, joining Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam in actively challenging China’s ambition to exercise control over the region, through which around $ 5 trillion in international trade passes. every year. The waterway also has rich fish stocks and underwater reserves of oil and gas.
Source link