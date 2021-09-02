Taiwan receives its first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines after a month of delay.

The first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines arrived in Taiwan on Thursday morning, health officials said. Delivery of 930,000 doses took place after one month Wrestle to acquire BioNTech’s vaccines on the island.

In May, President Tsai Ing-wen awarded the delay “China’s intervention”.

A Chinese company, Fosun Pharma, has claimed the exclusive commercial rights to distribute the BioNTech vaccine in Taiwan, whose icy relationship with China has intensified in recent months. Two Taiwanese corporate giants, a charity and a Buddhist foundation entered the quagmire in July to come up with a solution.

Foxconn, one of Apple’s major iPhone assemblers, and TSMC, which manufactures the chips found in Apple devices, in agreement with the YongLin Foundation, a charity created by the founder of Foxconn, buy 10 million doses of BioNTech vaccine of Fosun Pharma and donate it to the Taiwanese government. The Tzu Chi Foundation, a Buddhist organization, has agreed to purchase and donate an additional 5 million BioNTech vaccines from the Chinese company for the Taiwan vaccination effort.

Earlier this week, the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control released a statement announcing that the BioNTech vaccine would be given priority for people aged 12 to 17, with the remaining doses being given to people aged 18 to 22.