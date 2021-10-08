Taiwan president says island is not seeking military confrontation

But amid mounting tensions with China, Tsai Ing-wen said the island will do whatever it takes to defend itself.

Taiwan does not seek military confrontation but will do everything in its power to defend its freedom and democratic way of life, said President Tsai Ing-wen, amid rising tensions with China that have sparked alarm around the world.

Taiwan, claimed by Beijing as its own territory, reported that nearly 150 Chinese Air Force planes flew over its air defense zone over a four-day period starting last Friday, the National Day of the China.

The outings now seem to be over.

Taiwan has been complaining for over a year of such activities, which it considers a “gray zone war” designed to exhaust the Taiwanese armed forces and test their ability to respond.

“Taiwan is not seeking military confrontation,” Tsai said at a security forum in Taipei on Friday.

“She hopes for a peaceful, stable, predictable and mutually beneficial coexistence with her neighbors. But Taiwan will also do everything in its power to defend its freedom and democratic way of life. “

China says it is acting to protect its security and sovereignty and has blamed the United States, Taiwan’s largest international donor and arms supplier, for the current tensions.

Tsai told the forum that prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, where there are many opportunities, needs a peaceful, stable and transparent environment.

“But it also brings new systemic tensions and contradictions that could have a devastating effect on international security and the global economy if not managed carefully.”

Taiwan will work with other countries in the region to ensure stability, she added.

“Taiwan is fully committed to working with regional actors to prevent armed conflict in East China, the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan has sought support from other democracies around the world as its relations with China worsen, and this week welcomed four French senators and former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, although he is visiting as staff.

Abbott, speaking in the same forum, condemned China for its aggressive actions, not only towards Australia, whose relations with Beijing have deteriorated sharply, but also towards Taiwan.

“Its relative strength could have peaked with an aging population, sluggish economy and crumbling finances. It is entirely possible that Beijing will unleash disastrously very soon, ”he said.

Abbott added that he didn’t believe the United States could stand idly by and watch China “swallow” Taiwan.

“I don’t think Australia should be indifferent to the fate of another democracy of nearly 25 million people.”