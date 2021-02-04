Taiwan opens trade office in Guyana in diplomatic victory

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) – Taiwan has established a trade office in the South American country of Guyana, a diplomatic victory for the island which has continued to lose allies in an aggressive poaching campaign from China in recent years.

The facility will focus on cooperation in areas such as agriculture, education and trade, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said in an announcement Thursday. It does not represent the establishment of formal diplomatic relations.

Taiwan has been the subject of a massive pressure campaign from China which claims the island as part of its territory – to be conquered by military force if necessary – and claims it has no right to official exchanges with foreign governments or multinational organizations such as the United Nations.

Taiwan has just 15 official diplomatic allies left, after two countries chose to transfer diplomatic ties with China in 2019 from Taiwan.

Taiwan also has a network of trade offices around the world that act as de facto embassies, including in the United States, Japan, and most other major countries.

Also last year, Taiwan exchanged representative offices with the Somali territory of Somaliland to focus on trade and security in the Horn of Africa. China responded by accusing Taiwan of “undermining the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia.”

There was no immediate response from Beijing to Guyana’s announcement. China has often sought to sabotage such arrangements in the past and used its enormous economic resources to win over Taiwan’s remaining allies.

China has refused direct contact with the Taiwanese government since the election of independent president Tsai Ing-wen in 2016. Tsai was re-elected last year for a second four-year term.

Despite this, Taiwan appreciates bolstering US support as an unofficial ally. Bipartisan support for the island has grown in recent years under the former Trump administration, including a visit by the highest-level U.S. government delegation since the U.S. changed relations from Taipei to Beijing in 1979.

The United States applauded Thursday’s decision, with the Guyanese embassy and the de facto U.S. mission in Taiwan issuing statements of support.

“The closer ties between Guyana and Taiwan will help advance their common goals of prosperity and security,” the statement from the US Embassy in Guyana said.

“The United States remains committed to supporting Taiwan as it broadens its international partnerships and works to address global challenges, including COVID-19,” the American Taiwan Institute said in its statement.