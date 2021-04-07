World
Taiwan News: Taiwan will fight “to the last day” if China attacks | World News – Times of India
TAIPEI: TaiwanOn Wednesday, the foreign minister said the island would defend itself “until the last day” if attacked by China.
Joseph Wu said China’s attempts at conciliation while engaging in military intimidation are sending “mixed signals” to the islanders.
China claims Taiwan as its own territory to be won peacefully or by force.
Wu noted that China had flown 10 fighter jets in the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone on Monday and deployed a group of aircraft carriers for exercises near Taiwan.
“We are ready to defend ourselves, there is no doubt,” Wu told reporters. “We are fighting a war if we have to fight a war, and if we have to defend ourselves until the last day, then we will defend ourselves. Until the last day.” China does not recognize the democratically elected government of Taiwan, and the chief Xi Jinping said the “unification” between the parties could not be postponed indefinitely.
“On the one hand, they want to charm the Taiwanese people by sending their condolences, but at the same time, they also send their military planes and military ships closer to Taiwan with the aim of intimidating the Taiwanese people,” Wu said. during a ministry briefing.
“The Chinese are sending very mixed signals to the Taiwanese people and I would characterize this as self-destructive,” Wu said.
China’s vast improvements military capabilities and its growing activity around Taiwan has raised concerns in the United States, which is legally bound to ensure that Taiwan is able to defend itself and to view all threats to the security of the island as matters of “seriousness.” concern”.
The Chinese military said on Monday that the new naval exercises were aimed at helping it “safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests,” terms often interpreted to be directed at Taiwan’s rulers who refused to give in to the Chinese military. Beijing demands to recognize the island as part of Chinese Territory.
Taiwan and China parted ways in the midst of civil war in 1949, and most Taiwanese are in favor of maintaining the current state of de facto independence while engaging in solid economic exchanges with the mainland.
China has also created the conditions for greater economic integration, while also targeting certain communities such as pineapple growers in hopes of weakening their support for the island government.
Chinese diplomatic pressure has also increased, reducing Taiwan’s number of formal diplomatic allies to just 15 and excluding its representatives from the World Health Assembly and other major international forums.
