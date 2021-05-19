World
Taiwan increases coronavirus alert level after spike in infections – Times of India
TAIPEI: Taiwan raised its coronavirus alert level on Wednesday, tightening social distancing measures as he battled a growing epidemic.
The level 3 alert was imposed on the entire island with the closure of entertainment venues, libraries, sports facilities and community centers.
People are required to wear masks at all times when going out, while indoor gatherings of more than five people and outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.
“(The infections) multiply successively in other cities and counties in addition Taipei and New Taipei, “the Minister of Health said Chen Shih-chung while announcing the new measures.
These cities, the largest in Taiwan, were already at Level 3 due to the coronavirus spike, which had prompted the government to close the island to non-resident foreigners for a month.
As of Wednesday, 267 other locally transmitted infections were reported. The island recorded more than 1,200 local infections in five days.
Level 4 restrictions in Taiwan involve a lockdown with people allowed out only to buy basic necessities or medical care, all gatherings are banned, and schools are closed.
Health Minister Chen said this was not being considered, but the mayor of New Taipei said his city was preparing for Level 4 restrictions and urged residents to do the same.
Taiwan has been hailed as a world leader in containing Covid-19 with minimal social distancing needed after quelling the initial outbreak. Last year, 253 days in a row went by without any local infections.
But an outbreak first detected among pilots last month has spread through the community, forcing restrictions to be reimposed.
A similar cluster centered around a hospital led to the suspension of Lantern festival events during the Lunar New Year in February.
This epidemic was quickly brought under control.
