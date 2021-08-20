Taiwan faces wake-up call for water as climate change intensifies

Taipei, Taiwan – Every year on May 8, Japanese engineer Hatta Yochi is honored as a deity for overseeing the construction of the Wushantou Reservoir and Chianan Irrigation Canal which transformed Taiwanese agriculture a century ago into allowing the government to store and transport rainwater.

This year, however, as incense and flowers were left at a Hatta status in Wushantou, his beloved reservoir was half full while others like him dropped to 10-15% as Taiwan did. facing one of the worst droughts in its history.

As an island, Taiwan depends on the annual typhoon season to bring in enough rainwater to meet its domestic and industrial needs, but it was forced to scramble after a typhoon failed to hit the island. last year for the first time in decades, made worse by limited rainfall.

Domestic water use was rationed as thousands of trucks hauled water to supply its lucrative semiconductor industry, angering farmers because much of that water had been reserved for them.

As Taiwan’s reservoirs were finally filled after heavy rains – so much so that it resulted in flooding in the south – experts said the island’s recent problems are just a taste of what will happen with climate change.

“What seems to be happening in Taiwan is that the severity of the drought is increasing. It’s not just that they get less rain, it’s that they’re incredibly dry for longer periods of time, so they’re now in a situation where they have to look for solutions like those in countries that traditionally have problems. water supply issues, ”said Nneka Chike-obi, director of sustainable finance at Fitch Ratings.

A man stands in heavy rain caused by Tropical Storm Choi-Wan outside the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial in Taipei in early June [File: Sam Yeh/AFP]

Typhoons cover about half of Taiwan’s annual water needs, but they will be less reliable as climate change has already started to affect not only their path across Asia-Pacific, but also their intensity, according to one. revolutionary report released this month by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

“Right now, according to the IPCC report, in the Pacific, the typhoon paths will go north and that means that on average three to four typhoons hit Taiwan now, it may be less in the future.” . It is a warning to Taiwan. Climate change is not just about this year next year, but 10 or 20 years later, ”said Chi-Ming Peng, founder of WeatherRisk, Taiwan’s first private weather-focused company. “Every year it’s the same cycle. When we have drought issues, we talk and push the government to do something. But later, when the rain comes, everything will stop.

Thirsty agriculture, industry

Tackling the water crisis in Taiwan will be politically difficult for the government.

Their reservoirs can only hold 6.2 billion tons of water, according to the Taiwan Water Resources Agency, but sediment occupies up to 25 to 30 percent of the capacity in many of them.

Building new dams would be politically unpopular due to their environmental damage, while reducing water use would require tinkering with two of Taiwan’s biggest industries: agriculture and chipmaking.

More than two-thirds of the island’s water is used by the agricultural sector, much of which is used for the semi-annual cultivation of rice in flooded fields and tropical fruits.

Reducing water consumption would force farmers to adopt new irrigation methods like precision irrigation, but this could be a challenge in an industry dominated by smallholders whose average age was 62 years in 2015, according to the Taiwan Council of Agriculture.

People take photos on the exposed bed of the Touqian River in Taiwan, the main water source for Hsinchu Science Park, where major semiconductor companies are based, in March [File: Ann Wang/Reuters]

They also had little incentive to change in the past because water was so cheap – with one ton costing around 30 US cents.

Wang Yi-fung, deputy director general of the Water Resources Agency, told Al Jazeera that the government is considering paying farmers to replace one of their rice crops with a less water-intensive crop. , and also planned to invest in smart irrigation valves that will reduce water leakage, another key issue in household and agricultural use.

The government is also looking for new methods such as technology capable of measuring soil moisture to reduce water wastage, as well as traditional methods such as sewage collection plants, similar to those used in the outer islands. of Taiwan, as well as the digging of deeper water wells.

“In Taiwan, the impact of climate change is twofold: one is that we will have many, many more floods, and on the other hand, we will have more and more droughts. For us, the Water Resources Agency, the future challenge is getting bigger and bigger, ”Wang said.

During the recent drought, Taiwan’s semiconductor industry has been the focus of international media attention as the world faces a chip shortage as its production capacity shrinks due to a lack of water.

Consuming around 20% of Taiwan’s water, some of the needs of the tech sector could be met by new desalination plants that will turn seawater into freshwater, but there are concerns about the price. At around $ 1 a tonne, this might be unaffordable for anyone other than companies like TSMC, Taiwan’s largest chip maker.

Chiang Ming-lang, director of the northern region of the Water Resources Agency, takes photos of Baoshan’s second reservoir with low water levels during an island-wide drought in Hsinchu , Taiwan in March [File: Ann Wang/Reuters]

Chike-obi said that if Taiwan again diverted water to the tech industry during a drought, it might not meet the same understanding from domestic users and farmers who needed to limit their use. Similar scenarios caused unrest in places like India when farmers were urged to limit water use.

“The financial fortunes of the agricultural sector are really going to be hit hard if Taiwan faces another drought next year. The question will be, “How are we going to make this work for everyone, not just the semiconductor industry?” The average person will not be so willing to make continuous sacrifices if the next year is dry and the year after is dry.

However, seeing Taiwan’s most important industrial struggle might be the red flag some might need to fully understand and deal with the very real dangers Taiwan faces due to climate change.

“Seeing the impact of such a valuable tech sector is interesting and I think that’s why this story about Taiwan has generated a lot of interest. People are realizing that climate change is not only something that happens to farmers in California when it isn’t raining or there is no fire in Australia, but it is impacting people. high-value products on which the economy has become dependent, ”she said.