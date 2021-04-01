Taiwan derails in tunnel, killing at least 4 people

TAIPEI, Taiwan – A passenger train derailed in eastern Taiwan on Friday morning, killing at least four people, and many more, authorities said.

The train was traveling from the Taipei area to the eastern coastal city of Taitung when the crash happened at 9:28 a.m. in a tunnel just north of Hualien, the island’s Transport Minister Lin Chia-lung said, on his Facebook page. The eight-car train derailed, causing several cars to collide against the walls of the tunnel, the government Central News Agency reported, citing firefighters.

Twenty people had been sent to hospital, according to a firefighter manager who could be reached by phone on the emergency hotline. The official did not provide his name.

The Taroko Express train is one of the fastest in Taiwan and typically travels at around 80 miles per hour. The agency said it was carrying around 350 passengers at the time of the crash. Taiwanese media reported at noon on Friday that around 200 passengers were still stuck in the wreckage.