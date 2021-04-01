Taiwan derails in tunnel, killing at least 4 people
TAIPEI, Taiwan – A passenger train derailed in eastern Taiwan on Friday morning, killing at least four people, and many more, authorities said.
The train was traveling from the Taipei area to the eastern coastal city of Taitung when the crash happened at 9:28 a.m. in a tunnel just north of Hualien, the island’s Transport Minister Lin Chia-lung said, on his Facebook page. The eight-car train derailed, causing several cars to collide against the walls of the tunnel, the government Central News Agency reported, citing firefighters.
Twenty people had been sent to hospital, according to a firefighter manager who could be reached by phone on the emergency hotline. The official did not provide his name.
The Taroko Express train is one of the fastest in Taiwan and typically travels at around 80 miles per hour. The agency said it was carrying around 350 passengers at the time of the crash. Taiwanese media reported at noon on Friday that around 200 passengers were still stuck in the wreckage.
Local media reported that the train appeared to have collided with a construction vehicle, causing the derailment. The Taiwan Railway Administration said it was investigating the situation, according to the Liberty Times, a Taiwanese newspaper.
Photos circulating online indicated that the damage was likely severe. In an image released by the official Central News Agency, a wrinkled car was crushed against the wall of the tunnel. Another photo, posted by United Daily News, a Taiwanese media outlet, showed what appeared to be the mutilated train control car on its side in the tunnel.
Local media reported that the train driver was still missing. Other footage showed passengers evacuating from the train as firefighters and medical staff attempted to get into the cars inside the tunnel.
The conductor told a local TV station he was at one end of the train when he felt what appeared to be the emergency brakes on and a sudden jerk.
Friday was the start of the annual “Tomb Sweeping” festival, a time when Taiwan sees an increase in travel.
Mr. Lin, the Minister of Transport, said he ordered officials to set up a disaster response center, and he and other senior officials were rushing to the crash site.
In 2018, a Puyuma Express train derailed in Yilan County, northeast Taiwan, killing 18 people and injuring 170. Taiwanese investigators later found that the train was going too fast and the driver had manually deactivated an automatic train protection system designed to prevent the train. to exceed safety speeds.
The 2018 crash was the deadliest in Taiwan since 1981, when a collision in Miaoli County in the island’s northwest killed 31 people.
