Taiwan: China says US ‘playing with fire’ on Taiwan – Times of India
BEIJING: The United States is “playing with fire,” the Chinese State Council’s Taiwan Affairs Office said Monday, following a vow by President Joe Biden to defend the self-ruled island in the event Beijing attempts to take control, state media Xinhua reported.
The United States is “using the ‘Taiwan card’ to contain China, and will itself get burned,” said Zhu Fenglian, a spokeswoman for the council, which is often described as China’s cabinet.
