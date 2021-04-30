Tackling inequalities to end AIDS by 2030, says UN chief in new report

Despite action and progress in the fight against HIV in some places and population groups, HIV epidemics continue to spread in others, The report revealed. It was launched just weeks before a major United Nations General Assembly meeting on AIDS.

“Breaking out of an increasingly expensive and unsustainable cycle of progress against HIV is imperative, but ultimately not enough to end the pandemic,” the Secretary-General said in the report.

“Inequalities are the main reason the 2020 global goals have not been met. By ending inequalities, transformative results can be achieved for people living with HIV, communities and countries. ”

New infections triple

In 2016, the United Nations General Assembly set a target of having fewer than 500,000 new HIV infections by 2020. Last year, that number was 1.7 million, or three times the number. ‘goal. Likewise, the 690,000 AIDS-related deaths in 2019 far exceed the target of less than 500,000 deaths per year.

“Ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030 is still within reach – many countries show that rapid progress against HIV is possible when evidence-based strategies and informed approaches on human rights are adopted ”, mentionned Winnie Byanyima, Managing Director of UNAIDS, which leads the global fight against the disease.

“But it takes bold political leadership to challenge and address social injustices and inequalities that continue to make certain groups of people and entire communities highly vulnerable to HIV infection.”

Fight against inequalities, prioritize prevention

The report stresses that it is essential to tackle the social and structural factors that perpetuate inequalities.

For example, gender inequality, anchored by harmful gender norms, limits women’s use of HIV services and sexual and reproductive health services. This can impact decision making, including the ability to refuse unwanted sex or negotiate safer sex.

Vulnerable, marginalized and criminalized communities also remain at higher risk of HIV infection because they do not receive essential HIV information and services, whether for prevention or care. These groups include gay men and other men who have sex with men, people who use drugs, sex workers, transgender people, prisoners and migrants.

Get back on track

The 10 recommendations to put the world back on the path to ending AIDS cover issues such as tackling inequalities and reaching everyone at risk of HIV infection.

The goal is to keep new infections below 370,000 and AIDS-related deaths below 250,000 by 2025.

They call for closing the gaps in HIV testing and treatment and for putting “gender equality and the human rights of women and girls in all their diversity” at the center of efforts to mitigate risks.

Further steps require prioritizing HIV prevention to ensure that 95% of those at risk have prevention options by 2025 and to eliminate new infections in children.

Preparation lessons

The report also describes how the COVID-19[female[feminine the pandemic exposed social inequalities and the weaknesses of the health system.

The Secretary-General said the world should use the experiences of responding to the AIDS crisis to strengthen health systems and improve pandemic preparedness.

He also called for more global solidarity, including increasing annual investments in HIV in low- and middle-income countries to $ 29 billion by 2025.