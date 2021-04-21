Table Mountain on fire in Cape Town
CAPE TOWN, South Africa, April 21 (IPS) – Cape Town-based photojournalist Yazeed Kamaldien reported on a massive mountain fire that broke out on Table Mountain and nearby areas on Sunday residential areas on its foothills. This morning, Wednesday April 21, officials said the blaze was extinguished after three grueling days for firefighters. Firefighters are always monitoring any outbreaks in the field.
South African National Parks, which manages the Table Mountain region, estimates that the fire destroyed 600 hectares of land. A total of 135 firefighters were dispatched with 125 mountain guards and 170 additional firefighters and rescuers.
Although there were no fatalities in the blaze, at least 4,000 University of Cape Town students were evacuated from their halls of residence. The locals helped the students with meals and other necessities.
Residents living on the slopes of Table Mountain also had to evacuate their homes as the fire neared their doors. Firefighting teams were deployed to extinguish the flames. Heritage sites and university buildings have been damaged and destroyed. Of the 11 buildings affected, seven are on the University of Cape Town campus.
Among these was the JW Jagger Library, which housed special collections over a hundred years old. Other destroyed monuments are the Mostert Mill and the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant.
Local police have arrested and charged with arson a vagrant while two other suspects are still wanted.
