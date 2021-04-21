Table Mountain on fire in Cape Town

For three days, from Sunday morning to Tuesday evening, Cape Town firefighters were dispatched to Table Mountain and the surrounding area to fight a blaze that destroyed 600 hectares of land, displaced 4,000 University of Cape Town students and left buildings behind. damaged heritage. Credit: Yazeed Kamaldien

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, April 21 (IPS) – Cape Town-based photojournalist Yazeed Kamaldien reported on a massive mountain fire that broke out on Table Mountain and nearby areas on Sunday residential areas on its foothills. This morning, Wednesday April 21, officials said the blaze was extinguished after three grueling days for firefighters. Firefighters are always monitoring any outbreaks in the field.

South African National Parks, which manages the Table Mountain region, estimates that the fire destroyed 600 hectares of land. A total of 135 firefighters were dispatched with 125 mountain guards and 170 additional firefighters and rescuers.

Although there were no fatalities in the blaze, at least 4,000 University of Cape Town students were evacuated from their halls of residence. The locals helped the students with meals and other necessities.

Residents living on the slopes of Table Mountain also had to evacuate their homes as the fire neared their doors. Firefighting teams were deployed to extinguish the flames. Heritage sites and university buildings have been damaged and destroyed. Of the 11 buildings affected, seven are on the University of Cape Town campus.

Among these was the JW Jagger Library, which housed special collections over a hundred years old. Other destroyed monuments are the Mostert Mill and the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant.

Local police have arrested and charged with arson a vagrant while two other suspects are still wanted.

As of Wednesday morning, the blaze had been brought under control and firefighters were still outside monitoring areas around Table Mountain and areas nearby. The fire broke out at 9 a.m. on Sunday around the historic Rhodes Memorial site. The fire destroyed the Rhodes Memorial restaurant, which overlooks the city. Credit: Yazeed Kamaldien

The homeless people living on the slopes of Table Mountain have lost their cabins and some belongings. They escaped with their lives to find shelter in safer spaces. Credit: Yazeed Kamaldien

A lonely homeless man sits amid the scorched grass around him on the slopes of Table Mountain, where Cape Town firefighters have repelled the flames across 600 acres of land. Local police arrested a vagrant for allegedly starting the fire and charged him with arson. Two other suspects are wanted. Credit: Yazeed Kamaldien

A homeless man puts his few belongings in a suitcase, leaving an area where firefighters were still battling the flames on Tuesday afternoon. Homeless people living on the slopes of Table Mountain, where the fire spread for a few kilometers, fled their huts for safer spaces. As of Wednesday morning, authorities had extinguished most of the fires that had left traces of destruction. Credit: Yazeed Kamaldien

