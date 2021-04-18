Table Mountain fire ‘gets out of hand’ in Cape Town

Axios

Russia is threatening Ukraine's borders, China is sending increasingly worrying signals over Taiwan, and Iran is ramping up its uranium enrichment to unprecedented levels. But over the past few days, the LEDs have blinked red on all three fronts at the same time. Within 24 hours of last Sunday, an explosion rocked Iran's underground nuclear site at Natanz, 25 Chinese fighter jets entered Taiwan's air defense zone, and Ukraine announced the number of troops. Russians massing in Crimea and its east Russia has now amassed enough troops for a "limited military incursion," CIA Director Bill Burns warned Wednesday. Moscow has avoided such open intervention in eastern Ukraine since the war began in 2014, but could strike now in an attempt to push further into Ukrainian territory or secure a much-needed water source for Crimea. busy. Washington in Kiev to signal his support for Ukraine, Biden called Vladimir Putin on Tuesday and proposed a summit to discuss Ukraine and other issues. State of play: The commander of the US European Command, General Tod Wolters, said Thursday there was a "low to medium" risk of a Russian invasion in the coming weeks. much greater risk of plunging the United States into direct military confrontation. Beijing has repeatedly threatened to take control of the autonomous island by force. Biden, meanwhile, continued the long-standing policy of "strategic ambiguity," with the United States signaling that it was prepared to defend Taiwan without explicitly committing to do so. After Monday's air raid, the largest to date, Biden dispatched three former senior US officials to Taiwan, a move Beijing described as "playing with fire." China reacts with fury to any gesture that treats Taiwan – a thriving democracy and a global technology center – as an independent country. China is going to invade in the next few years, but that the most worrying short-term scenario is an "accident or miscalculation" which leads to escalation. After the apparent act of Israeli sabotage at Natanz, Iran announced that it would begin enriching uranium to 60%, approaching levels required for a nuclear weapon, and the attack and Iranian response threatened to do so. derail negotiations to save the 2015 nuclear deal. State of play: Talks resumed Thursday in Vienna, but back to supreme Tehran Leader Ali Khamenei has hinted that Iran may step down from the table soon. If talks fail and Iran continues to ramp up its enrichment, other flashpoints are likely.