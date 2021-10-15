Table Bank helps women in Kenya get food on the table

The food bank reverses the situation on the systematic and systemic financial exclusion of women. Credit: Joyce Chimbi / IPS

NAIROBI, Oct 15 (IPS) – Pascaline Chemutai’s five acres of land in the Rift Valley breadbasket region recently produced 115 bags of maize, each weighing 90 kilograms. She tells IPS that of these, 110 bags will be transported to traders in Nairobi and neighboring Kiambu County at a negotiated price of $ 23 per bag.

In total, she will have pocketed around $ 2,500, a significant sum in the village. Not only will she have enough to feed her family of five, but also to pay for their school fees and other basic needs. Besides growing corn, Chemutai sells milk to the townspeople.

The 45-year-old farmer, widowed eight years ago and mother of five young children, says her life as a farmer has been made possible and that she is supported by the table bank.

“My husband was in charge of our farm and took care of all business related to the farm. I knew how to farm because I grew up cultivating land, but I didn’t have the money to buy seeds and fertilizer or knowledge of the business side of farming, ”she says.

Fortunately, a year before her husband died, Chemutai joined a banking group under the leadership of Joyful Women Organization (JOYWO), a registered NGO focused on women’s economic empowerment.

As the name suggests, women place their savings on a table and immediately lend each other the accumulated funds. “The women knew of village savings groups where contributions were spent on household items such as cups, plates and even bedding. We were now learning to save and to borrow, ”she says.

Sharon Alice Anyango says the simple concept of tabletop banking, where a group of 10 to 35 members use group policy to raise money by saving, putting their savings on a table, and borrowing immediately, has turned the tide on the systematic and systemic financial exclusion of women.

“Tabletop banking tackles the main challenges women face when dealing with banks and other financial institutions. Where they needed collateral that they did not have to access bank loans, today they are successful in raising funds among themselves, ”explains Anyango, project manager at the Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender.

JOYWO, whose current godmother is Rachael Ruto, wife of Vice President William Ruto, claims to have a revolving fund of at least $ 27 million in the hands of its estimated 200,000 members across 1,200 table banking groups in all regions of the country.

“Other estimates show that the tabletop banking movement is so popular that, cumulatively, tabletop banking groups across the country operate between $ 550,000 and $ 730,000,” Anyango said.

She explains that only women were involved at first, but as they started to accumulate funds, men became interested.

“Men have seen magic,” she said.

Now, the table banking fraternity allows men to join, but group constitutions ensure that at least 70 percent of members and all leadership positions are women.

Chemutai says their 20-member tabletop banking group currently has a revolving fund of $ 30,000. She has taken out loans worth $ 2,000 to finance various farming and ranching businesses over the past year.

“Seeds, fertilizers, labor, tractors and veterinary services, my farm boy’s salary and feed for my cows cost a lot of money. I borrow from the group and I repay, and this cycle repeats every year, and all of my activities are going smoothly, ”she tells IPS.

“Table banking also linked me to a reliable market. We started interacting with other table banking groups in other parts of the country, and that’s how I was able to find a market. I sell all my maize to other women in bank-to-table groups in Nairobi and Kiambu counties. I would never have met these women if there had been no bank at the table, ”she says.

Chemutai’s story is consistent with research from the Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition which indicates “a high probability that any agricultural product we buy was produced by a woman.” The contribution of women is essential for the food security of entire communities and for the agricultural production of many rural and developing communities.

The research further highlights the many gender disparities that prevent women like Chemutai from accessing funding. On paper, Chemutai does not have any assets to use as collateral despite having access to five acres of land because the land is “ancestral” land.

According to Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition and undoubtedly true for many women in agriculture, “when women are guaranteed the same access as men to community resources, services and economic opportunities, production increases, the community’s economic and social benefits increase. improve, and malnutrition and poverty are reduced.

Celebrated every October 16, as the global community celebrates a new World Food Day under the theme “Our actions are our future.” Better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life, ”gender experts like Anyango tell IPS that this is the level of access women need to feed the world’s population.

Agriculture remains the most important employment sector for 60 percent of women in sub-Saharan Africa. Women like Chemutai also make up two-thirds of the world’s 600 million small-scale pastoralists, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Despite their contribution to agriculture, funding is still largely unaffordable, available and accessible to women farmers. In this East African country where the bank-to-table movement is more concentrated in rural areas, women now have a lifeline to finance agricultural activities with loans on friendly terms. Anyango says women must be at the center of World Food Day collective action in 150 countries to promote global awareness of global hunger and the need to ensure healthy food for all .

