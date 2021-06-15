Syria’s latest aid pass balances as Biden meets Putin

President Joe Biden will seek to avert a new wave of civilian suffering in the devastating war in Syria when he meets with President Vladimir Putin this week, calling on Putin to drop the threat of closing the last aid crossing point in that country .

Russian forces have helped the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad survive the conflict of more than 10 years and Putin hopes to be an intermediary for Assad in any international reconstruction effort for this country. Russia has the right of veto on July 10 when the UN Security Council decides whether or not to extend the authorization of the passage of aid from Turkey.

Putin met the US president in Geneva on Wednesday in their first face-to-face meeting since Biden took office. The Russian leader has already successfully lobbied for the closure of all other international humanitarian crossings into Syria and argues that Assad should deal with the distribution of any aid.

Aid flowing through Turkey to rebel-held northwest Syria serves up to 4 million people in Syria’s last rebel stronghold. A decade of civil war in the Middle Eastern country has killed half a million people, displaced half the population, attracted foreign armies and extremist groups, and left the economy in shambles.

Closing the international aid corridor and putting the Assad government in charge of any humanitarian distribution would help position Assad as the winner of the war and the rightful ruler of Syria overnight, and strengthen regional influence. of Assad’s ally, Russia, in any reconstruction of Syria. .

“Aid should be provided through the central government,” Putin told NBC News in an interview ahead of his meeting with Biden.

If there are fears aid will be stolen, aid groups can post observers, the Russian leader said.

Opponents say the Assad regime has not shied away from using famine and the siege of civilians as a weapon in the war, and fear a destabilizing wave of refugees to neighboring Turkey if the crossing closed.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield earlier this month visited the threatened Bab al-Hawa border crossing point between Turkey and northwestern Syria held by the military. rebels to warn that its closure would result in “senseless cruelty.”

Turkey, which is already home to nearly 4 million Syrian refugees, joins the United States in opposing the closure of the crossing point.

Mona Yacoubian, senior advisor at the US think tank Institute of Peace, said the closure of the Bab al Hawa aid terminal could “precipitate this humanitarian catastrophe” and a destabilizing wave of refugees.

Biden’s possible points of influence with Putin, Yacoubian said, could include a focus on the harm that a new round of civilian suffering in Syria could do to Russia’s image as it positions itself for it. oversee Arab and other international aid hoped for to rebuild Syria.

Consideration could also be given to granting humanitarian waivers to the sanctions the United States and others have imposed on the Assad regime, Yacoubian said.

Russia argues that US support for what began as a peaceful uprising in Syria and the condemnation of Assad and other repressive governments during the Arab Spring fostered instability and violence and spurred groups Islamic extremists.

Many members of the Biden administration were also part of the Obama administration when it considered, but refrained from, military intervention to stop Assad’s chemical attacks on civilians. They have since expressed regret that the overall handling of the conflict by the United States has failed to stop the bloodshed.