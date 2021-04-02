Syrians are victims of a war we did not choose

A damaged photograph of a couple at their wedding hangs on the charred apartment wall, after it was burned and damaged in heavy clashes. This photo was taken in Homs, Syria in 2014 by Carole Alfarah.

MADRID, April 2 (IPS) – The writer is a visual narrator of Syrian independent documentary Syrians are among the greatest victims of this century, according to United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen. Indeed, we are.

The Syrians are the victims of a war we did not choose. When more than half of the Syrian population is internally displaced or has become refugees, it is because we have refused to take part in the conflict and have tried to escape the violence. Syrians are people of peace and life.

As a Syrian documentary photographer and photojournalist, I chose my profession 15 years ago to tell the stories of my people and raise awareness of social and humanitarian issues. The war has radically changed the structure of our society.

Before the war, and despite many imperfections, all Syrians had access to the essentials of daily life. But one of the high prices that Syrian civilians have paid and continue to pay is losing access to services that cover our basic human needs.

Over the past 10 years and through my work, I have observed how slowly the face of Syria and its people changed, and every change was for the worse. We have lost everything; no one can bear the loss of the Syrians.

I will never forget the stories the victims in Syria told me to document and share with the world. The mother who lost her son after his enforced disappearance; another mother who lost her daughter and her husband in a car bomb that targeted a crowded street; and the father caring for his daughter – she lost her leg when a mortar hit her school.

There are many stories of internally displaced people who lost their jobs, homes, safety and siblings in bomb attacks in their neighborhoods. The millions of suffering people now intentionally referred to as “the Syrian tragedy” are all real people with names, pasts and lives that matter.

One of the very dangerous consequences of 10 years of conflict in Syria is that the world has grown used to seeing us suffer on a daily basis. Our hunger, our anguish, our loss, our pain and our death are no longer relevant; it has become normal in the eyes of the outside observer.

A damaged photograph of a couple at their wedding hangs on the charred wall of the apartment, after it was burned and damaged in violent clashes, taken in Homs, Syria, in 2014 by Carole Alfarah.

This is why my job and that of all Syrian photojournalists and journalists is to keep telling the truth, to show the world that the conflict in Syria is still ongoing. Our photographs will remain a living document of memory and proof of human injustice in Syria.

War has always been about cost. Many international actors are involved in the conflict in Syria, each of them being involved in their own interests. This is why the world must pay attention to the war in Syria, because it is an international problem and not a local one. We Syrians are victims of a war we did not choose.

From the start of the conflict, international political leaders set fire to oil instead of water. We have nothing left in Syria today. We have lost our loved ones, our lives, our security, our memory, our pride, our heritage and our economy.

The Syrians are fed up with the war. A political solution is the only way to end our suffering. We need political leaders who have a peace agenda for Syria and the Syrians, otherwise their mission will be doomed to failure. It is a shame for all mankind if they allow the war in Syria to continue.

* Carole Alfarah (1981, Syria), a visual storyteller and multimedia editor uses visual storytelling to tell personal, humanitarian and socially conscious stories that engage audiences and create awareness on vital topics. Carole’s projects extend across different platforms such as editorial staff, books, exhibitions, installations and films. His work has been widely shown in festivals and museums have also been published internationally in many international media. Along with its collaboration with international humanitarian organizations and press photo agencies. She obtained an MA in Photography and Personal Projects from the EFTI School of Photography and Cinema in Madrid, Spain. At the start of her career in 2009, she took a one-year training course in photojournalism from the World Press Photo Foundation.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram