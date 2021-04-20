Syrian government chemical attack victims file case in Sweden

Four NGOs filed a criminal complaint against members of the Syrian government for deadly attacks in 2013 and 2017.

Four NGOs announced that they had filed a criminal complaint in Sweden against members of the Syrian government, including President Bashar al-Assad, for chemical weapons attacks in 2013 and 2017.

In the complaint filed with the Swedish police, the Syrian Center for Media and Freedom of Expression (SCM), civil rights activists, the Syrian Archives (SA) and the Open Society Justice Initiative (OSJI) accuse Syrian officials responsible for chemical attacks with sarin gas, in Khan Sheikhoun in the probvince of Idlib in 2017 and in Ghouta near the capital Damascus in 2013.

“By filing a complaint, we want to support the victims’ struggle for truth and justice,” said Hadi al-Khatib, founder and director of the Syrian archives, in a statement.

“We hope that a Swedish investigation into these crimes will ultimately lead to trials and convictions of those who ordered and carried out these attacks. Sweden can and must help put an end to the current state of impunity in Syria, ”he added.

Allegations of war crimes can be investigated by the Swedish police regardless of where they are committed.

The Syrian government denies having ever used chemical weapons against its own civilians during a conflict with rebel forces.

The conflict, which began in 2011, has largely subsided as Assad regains control of most key territories with Russian and Iranian military support.

According to the complaint, the Syrian government used chemical weapons in attacks on opposition-held towns of Ghouta in 2013 and Khan Sheikhoun in 2017. Hundreds of civilians, including children, have been killed.

“In the ten years since the first attacks on pro-democracy protesters in Syria, the government has used chemical weapons more than 300 times to terrorize the civilian population,” said Steve Kostas, lawyer at Justice Initiative .

“The Swedish authorities can join their counterparts in France and Germany to jointly investigate the use of chemical weapons in Syria and demonstrate that there will be no impunity for the perpetrators of these crimes,” he said. he said in a press release.

Syria has rejected the allegations

A United Nations-commissioned investigation to identify the perpetrators of chemical attacks in Syria concluded in 2017 that Syrian government forces had used chlorine and sarin gas.

The first trial of suspected members of Assad’s security services for crimes against humanity, including torture and sexual assault, began in a German court in April 2020.

Meanwhile, the global chemical weapons watchdog will decide this week to impose unprecedented sanctions on Syria for its alleged use of toxic weapons and failure to declare its arsenal.

Member states of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) will assess a French proposal to suspend Syria’s “rights and privileges” within this body, including its voting capacity.

Damascus is accused of failing to answer key questions after an OPCW investigation last year found Syria attacked a rebel-held village with the nerve agent sarin and toxic chemical chlorine in 2017 .

Syria has rejected all the allegations and said the attacks were organized.

Damascus and its ally Moscow accused the Western powers of using the OPCW for a “politicized” campaign against them.