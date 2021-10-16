Syrian government bombing of rebel-held Idleb region kills 4

The attacks come after repeated violations of a truce reached in March last year.

Syrian government artillery shells struck a rebel-held town near the border with Turkey on Saturday, killing four people and injuring more than a dozen.

Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said three police officers, whose posts were directly affected, were among the victims of the attack in the town of Sarmada, Idlib governorate. At least 17 people were injured.

The opposition Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, said the shelling was focused on the city and a road connecting it to the Bab al-Hawa border crossing point with Turkey. Civil Defense said four people were killed but gave a higher number of wounded, 23.

The bombing comes amid mounting tensions in the last rebel stronghold in northwestern Syria, where a truce reached in March last year has been repeatedly violated in recent weeks.

The truce, negotiated between Turkey – which sides with the Syrian opposition – and Russia – the main backer of the Syrian government – ended a crushing government offensive on northwestern Syria.

The War Observer said the attack was claimed by a group known as the Supporters of Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Company, an armed group which claimed responsibility for previous attacks on Turkish forces.

The region is the last rebel enclave in the country and is home to hundreds of thousands of displaced people.

The Syrian government is committed to restoring control of territory lost during the 10-year conflict, which began in March 2011.

The military stepped up its bombardment of the northwestern enclave when President Bashar al-Assad was sworn in for a new term on July 17.

Like al-Assad took an oath and pledged to make “the liberation of the parts of the homeland which still have to be” one of its main priorities, the attacks on the Idlib villages of Sarja and Ehsin killed 14 civilians, including seven children.

The following week, artillery shells from the Syrian government hit the village of Ibleen, killing seven members of the same family, including four children.