Syrian government bombing kills 8, mostly children, in Idlib – Times of India
BEIRUT: Artillery fire from government-controlled territory and airstrikes on Saturday killed at least eight civilians in SyriaThe last rebel enclave of, most of whom were children, destroyed a civil defense center and a water station, rescue workers and a war monitor said.
The bombing of Ibleen, a village in the south of Idlib province, hit Subhi al-Assi’s house, killing him, his wife and three of his children in their sleep, according to the rescue service known as the name of White helmets and the Idlib health directorate. Al-Assi was an administrator at a local health center.
Shelling also hit the home of a White Helmets volunteer, also known as the Syrian Civil Defense, killing his two children.
The volunteer, Omar al-Omar, and his wife were injured, according to the White Helmets. In a nearby village, another child was killed and four others from the same family were injured, according to the White Helmets.
The UK based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported the shelling and casualties.
The observatory said the bombardment was followed by airstrikes by suspected Russian warplanes that hit areas west of the city of Idlib. The White Helmets said one of their centers was targeted and destroyed in the airstrike, taking it out of service. Five volunteers were slightly injured.
A water station in the area was also hit and shut down, the White Helmets said.
The region has seen a rise in violence in recent weeks between government forces and insurgents on the edge of the last rebel stronghold in northwest Idlib province, despite a truce negotiated last year.
The truce was negotiated between turkey, which supports the Syrian opposition, and Russia, main support of the Syrian government.
At the time, he put an end to an overwhelming Russian-backed government air and ground campaign to reclaim the region home to nearly 4 million people, most of them displaced.
Residents of the enclave depend on humanitarian aid provided across the border with Turkey. The region is dominated by insurgent groups. The dominant among them is Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a group formerly linked to al-Qaida.
