Syrian government abuses of repatriated refugees “fully operational”, says HRW

Beirut, Lebanon – The continued human rights violations by the Syrian government means refugees must not be returned, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Wednesday, urging host countries to heed the warning.

The New York-based organization said in a new report it had documented extrajudicial killings, torture, kidnappings and sexual violence of returning Syrian refugees, many of whom had obtained government security clearances before. to come back.

HRW has called for an immediate end to all refugee returns.

“The government continues to commit human rights violations against Syrians, and as long as this continues, any discussion of returns would be premature,” Sara Kayyali, HRW Syria researcher, said on Wednesday.

In his last report – Our Lives Are Like Death: Syrian Refugee Returns from Lebanon and Jordan – the rights group interviewed 65 Syrian refugees who returned from Lebanon and Jordan between 2017 and 2021 or members of their families.

According to the United Nations, there are more than 851,000 Syrian refugees in Lebanon and around 670,000 in Jordan.

“Burns on his body”

In September 2020, Abdul, a 39-year-old man from Daraa, returned from Ramtha in Jordan after learning the war was over and wanted his home back.

While on his way to the capital, he told HRW he was arrested at a checkpoint and taken to military intelligence detention centers in Sweida and Damascus, where he was tortured and deprived of his enough food and water.

He was charged with “terrorist financing” and detained for four months.

Mona, 25, of Sayida Zeinab in Damascus, returned from Lebanon to Syria in 2018 with her husband after her daughter developed cancer and could not afford treatment there. Her husband deserted the Syrian army in 2015.

“Someone must have told the military we were back,” Mona told HRW, saying her husband was arrested and jailed for nine months.

“There were a lot of marks on his body, red and blue… He also had burns on his body. All because he deserted the army before.

Refugees interviewed told HRW that they wanted to return because of the lack of employment opportunities and access to health care, their interest in recovering their homes and belongings, and because they believed that it was ‘was sure.

Syrian refugees have been severely affected by the economic crisis in Lebanon, with the UN saying about 90 percent of them live in extreme poverty. About 575,000 have returned in the past four years, HRW reported.

Security concerns compound other problems for war-torn Syria.

“Widespread violations of property rights and other economic hardships also make a sustainable return impossible for many,” said Nadia Hardman, refugee and migrant rights researcher at HRW.

The devaluation of the Syrian pound and the rise in prices have pushed millions of people into poverty.

“Ensure their safety”

The UN estimates that 13 million Syrians across the country are in need of humanitarian assistance, while hundreds of thousands in the north of the country are in the grip of a serious water crisis.

During a two-day visit to Syria last week, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi discussed with Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad and other officials the importance of addressing the treatment of refugees upon their return.

“They are Syrian nationals and it is the government’s responsibility to ensure their safety,” said Grandi, calling on the international community to increase funds to ensure access to water, health care and sanitation. education and repairing damaged homes.

“We are engaging with the government to highlight the concerns of refugees such as their safety, property rights and livelihoods. “

The Syrian government in Damascus and its key ally, Russia, have called for the return of refugees to government-controlled areas in the country. At the end of 2020, Damascus hosted a conference on the return of refugees, in which Lebanon and Jordan participated.

“It doesn’t matter that the armed conflict has subsided in large parts of the country,” HRW executive director Ken Roth said at the press conference to launch the report.

“The main targeted threat to returning refugees remains fully operational and running at full speed. The multiple agencies that pray for Syrians are still functioning. “

The war in Syria has killed around 500,000 people over the past 10 years. It started with a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests and then turned into a complex battlefield involving international armies, local militias and foreign fighters.