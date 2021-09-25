Syrian dies after swallowing gasoline in fuel-strapped Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) – A Syrian man has died after swallowing gasoline that he siphoned from his vehicle’s tank with a plastic tube, the Lebanese national news agency reported on Saturday.

Lebanon is experiencing a crippling fuel shortage that has caused the public to hoard gasoline and resort to black market vendors, while many businesses have been forced to shut down. A diesel shortage has also caused prolonged power outages, in a country dependent on private generators.

People lining up for several kilometers (miles) to fill their tanks are daily at gas stations across the country. The long lines have often turned into chaos, and sometimes into violence.

In the midst of the shortage, men hawk gasoline on the streets in plastic bottles. People sometimes use plastic pipes to siphon fuel, fill bottles either to sell them on the black market or to fill other vehicles. The smuggling of fuel to neighboring Syria, in private vehicles or trucks, has also become endemic, with many blaming it for worsening the crisis.

The Lebanese National News Agency said the young man from the city of Bhannine, in northern Lebanon, died in the hospital where he was transferred after swallowing gasoline from the fuel tank of his vehicle. He offered no further details. Police officials were not immediately available for comment.

Lebanon has suffered power cuts for decades, in part due to widespread corruption and mismanagement. Foreign reserves are falling dangerously and inflation and unemployment have skyrocketed in this Mediterranean country of 6 million people, including 1 million Syrian refugees.

The situation has deteriorated considerably in recent months, especially after the central bank decided to end subsidies on petroleum products. Fuel prices are now 10 times more expensive than they were last year.