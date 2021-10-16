Syrian bombardment of rebel-held areas near Turkey kills 4

BEIRUT (AP) – The Syrian government’s bombing of a rebel-held town near the border with Turkey on Saturday left four dead and more than a dozen injured, Syrian opposition activists said.

The bombing of the town of Sarmada comes amid growing tensions in the last rebel stronghold in northwestern Syria, where a truce reached in March last year has been repeatedly violated in recent weeks.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war watchdog group, said three of the dead were local police officers whose posts were directly affected. He said 17 people were also injured.

The opposition Syrian Civil Defense, also known as the White Helmets, said the shelling was focused on Sarmada and a road connecting it to the Bab al-Hawa border crossing point with Turkey. Civil Defense also said four people were killed but gave a higher number of injured, 23.

A brokered truce between Turkey, which backs the Syrian opposition, and Russia, the Syrian government’s main backer, ended a crushing Russian-backed government offensive against northwestern Syria in March of the last year.

In other developments, a roadside bomb hit a Turkish military convoy on Friday evening, killing two soldiers and injuring five on the road to Bab al-Hawa, according to Turkish media and the Observatory.

The Observatory said the attack was claimed by a group known as the Supporters of Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Company, a militant group which claimed responsibility for previous attacks on Turkish forces.

The region, made up of parts of Idlib and Aleppo provinces, is home to around 4 million people, many of whom are displaced by the 10-year conflict in Syria. The conflict that began in March 2011 has killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced half of the 23 million people in the pre-war country, including more than 5 million refugees who are now outside the nation. torn apart by war.

Separately, the Syrian government said Israeli troops killed a former lawmaker from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday. A government statement said Midhat Saleh was in the village of Ein el-Tinneh, on the edge of the Golan Heights, when he was fatally shot. Saleh headed the Syrian government office there.

Israeli officials declined to comment.

Saleh was born in the Israeli-occupied village of Majdal Shams and was repeatedly imprisoned by the Israeli authorities, the last time for 12 years until 1997. He then moved to Syria and was elected to parliament in 1998.