Syrian Assad: sole survivor of Arab Spring – Times of India
BEIRUT: when the Arab revolts who swept the region and toppled the autocrats like dominoes reached Syria, Bashar al-AssadThe days spent at the bar seemed numbered.
However, ten years later, he defied all odds, surviving international isolation and the temporary loss of two-thirds of the national territory to regain his place and retain power.
It seemed doubtful in March 2011, when protests erupted in Syria, that its ruling Alawite minority would be able to resist the wave of uprisings that are radically reshaping the region.
The leadership courage of the London-trained ophthalmologist, a reluctant heir when his iron-fisted father Hafez died in 2000, has also been called into question.
But his patience and composure combined with a myriad of factors – including his grip on the security apparatus, the West’s disengagement, and support from Russia and Iran – to save him from defeat. , say analysts.
“Years after the whole world demanded his departure and thought he would be overthrown, today he wants to be reconciled with him,” veteran Lebanese politician Karim Pakradouni said.
“Assad was able to play the long game,” said the politician, who has often played the role of mediator between the Damascus regime and the various Lebanese parties.
In 2011, Assad chose to suppress peaceful protests by force, unleashing a complex war involving rebels, jihadists and world powers in which any fighter not on his side was labeled a “terrorist.”
The conflict has since killed more than 380,000 people, displaced more than half of the country’s pre-war population, and saw tens of thousands thrown behind bars.
Ordinary Syrians have watched food prices soar and the local currency crumble in a desperate economic crisis the government blamed on Western sanctions.
But Assad is still in power, and after a string of Russian-backed victories, his forces are regaining control of around 70 percent of the country.
The Syrian president has always insisted that he win.
“He has never wavered. He has stood firm in all of his positions without concessions, and has succeeded in recapturing most of Syria with military might,” Pakradouni said.
Despite tens of thousands of defections, the Syrian army also played a major role in its survival, he said. “This is what made Assad an exception in the so-called Arab Spring. ”
In Tunisia, the army abandoned Zine El Abidine Ben Ali when the pressure from the streets increased, the Egyptian army also let go of Hosni Mubarak and in Libya, the high ranking officers had already turned against Muammar Gadhafi before his disappearance.
Analyst Thomas Pierret said: “The leaders of the military have remained loyal because for decades they have been stacked with relatives of Assad and other Alawis.”
“The latter probably represented more than 80% of the officer corps in 2011 and held practically all influential positions within it,” said the researcher of the Institute for Research and Study on the Arab and Muslim Worlds.
A Damascus-based Syrian researcher who asked to remain anonymous said Assad’s “determination and thoroughness” was also essential.
“He was able to concentrate all decisions in his hands and make sure that the military was fully on his side,” the researcher said, adding that the regime’s structure ensured that no one could accumulate enough influence to launch an attack. challenge.
Instead, Assad played on Syria’s complex social structure – ethnic divisions between Arabs and Kurds, as well as religious differences between Sunni Muslims, his Alawite clan, and other minorities.
“He benefited from people’s fear of chaos, from fear of his own environment (Alawite) as to their survival if he fell,” said the Syrian researcher.
When Islamists and jihadists became more prominent, he sought to portray himself as a protector of minorities, including Christians.
But Assad has also benefited from the absence of any effective political opposition, the researcher said.
In 2012, as Assad’s forces lost on the ground, more than 100 countries recognized an opposition alliance, known as the Syrian National Coalition, as the sole legitimate representative of the Syrian people.
Assad has emerged more and more isolated and many regional and world powers, betting on his downfall, have slapped his regime with a series of sanctions and turned it into a global outcast.
But Syria’s internal and exiled political opposition has failed to present a united front or a credible alternative to Assad with which the international community could engage.
The armed opposition increasingly fractured as the conflict evolved, and Assad was able to use the rise of jihadist groups to act as a bulwark against terrorism.
The rebels needed air power to help them, but the West wanted to avoid a Syrian repeat of the NATO fiasco in Libya.
Over the years, Assad grew more and more convinced that no American warplanes would come near Damascus.
In 2013, following a suspected chemical attack by the regime on two rebel-controlled areas outside Damascus that killed more than 1,400 people, the then US president Barack obama balked at airstrikes to punish crossing a “red line” he himself had established.
“The Obama administration was not interested in the Syrian conflict,” Pierret said. “She was elected on the promise that she would withdraw from Iraq and was therefore reluctant to return to Middle East. ”
A US-led coalition launched strikes in Syria the following year, but it was to support Kurdish-led fighters fighting against the Islamic state a group whose newly proclaimed “caliphate” had become the center of world attention.
Russia intervened the following year in support of Assad and launched its first airstrikes in 2015, turning the tide of the conflict.
He “seized a historic opportunity to reclaim his status as a lost superpower by filling a strategic void left by Obama’s partial disengagement from the region,” Pierret said.
Once calling for Assad’s departure, Western powers are now eager to find a political solution to stem the conflict before the presidential elections next summer.
“Today, the Syrian regime cannot be reintegrated into the international system, but neither can it stay there,” said the Damascus-based researcher.
“This impossible equation will leave us in a dilemma for years to come, with no solution or stability,” he said.
Without a political solution to unlock international reconstruction funds, the Syrian people will continue to pay the price for the country’s “slow bleeding”, he said.
Assad is already in his third decade in power at 55 and a fourth term in 2021 seems almost guaranteed, as tens of thousands of Syrians who peacefully protested to demand his deportation almost ten years ago are now in exile, imprisonment or dead.
