Syrian army claims Israeli strike near Damascus kills soldier

National review

The nonprofit humanitarian agency World Vision United States negotiated badly with the Islamic Relief Agency (ISRA) in 2014 with the approval of the Obama administration, sending government funds to an organization that had been sanctioned for its links to terrorism, according to a new report. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) recently released a report detailing the findings of an investigation his staff began in February 2019 into the relationship between World Vision and ISRA. investigation found that World Vision was unaware that ISRA had been sanctioned by the United States since 2004 after it funneled around $ 5 million to Maktab al-Khidamat, the predecessor of Al-Qaeda controlled by Osama Bid Laden. However, this ignorance arose from insufficient auditing practices, according to the report. “World Vision is working to help those in need around the world, and the work is admirable,” Grassley said in a statement. “While she may not know that ISRA was on the sanctions list or was on the sanctions list because of its affiliation with terrorism, she should have. Ignorance cannot be enough as an excuse. The changes made by World Vision to screening practices are a good first step, and I look forward to further progress. The investigation was triggered by a July 2018 National Review article in which Sam Westrop, director of the Islamist Watch of the Middle East Forum, detailed the MEF. findings that the Obama administration approved a “$ 200,000 taxpayer money grant to ISRA.” Government officials specifically authorized the release of “at least $ 115,000” of this grant even after learning that it was a designated terrorist organization, Westrop wrote. Senate report, World Vision submitted a grant application to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to carry out its Blue Nile recovery program on January 21, 2014. The proposed program was intended to provide the food security, sanitation equipment and health services to areas severely affected by conflict in the Blue Nile region of Sudan. USAID has awarded World Vision a grant of $ 723,405 for the program. The following month, ISRA agreed to provide humanitarian services to parts of the Blue Nile region for World Vision, according to the report. The two organizations had also collaborated on several projects in 2013 and 2014. World Vision discovered that ISRA was not sanctioned until after the nonprofit evangelical humanitarian organization discussed a partnership with the organization. International Organization for Migration (IOM) on a separate humanitarian project in Sudan. While performing a routine check of World Vision and its partners, IOM discovered the sanctioned status of ISRA and contacted the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) compliance team to confirm. Having received confirmation from OFAC, IOM rejected World Vision’s offer to collaborate, World Vision’s legal department was informed of ISRA’s potential status as a sanctioned entity in September 2014 and immediately halted all payments to the organization during its investigation. The nonprofit sent a letter to OFAC on November 19, 2014, requesting clarification regarding ISRA’s status, and requesting that, in In the event that ISRA was sanctioned, it was granted a temporary license to complete the organization’s existing contract. Two months later, the Treasury responded, confirming that ISRA was sanctioned and rejecting the license application to work with the ‘organization, because it would be “incompatible with OFAC policy”. One Month Later, World Vision Submitted Another Request On May 4, 2015, the Obama administration’s State Department recommended OFAC to grant World Vision’s request to obtain the transaction license. The next day, OFAC granted the license to pay ISRA $ 125,000 for services rendered, and then sent the nonprofit a “warning letter” letting it know that its collaboration with the ISRA appeared to have violated the Global Terrorism Sanctions Regulations. the investigation “found no evidence that World Vision intentionally sought to circumvent US sanctions by partnering with ISRA.” “We also found no evidence that World Vision knew that ISRA was a sanctioned entity until it received a Treasury notice,” the report adds. “However, based on the evidence presented, we conclude that World Vision had access to the appropriate public information and should have known how, if not, properly screen ISRA as a sub-recipient, which resulted in the transfer of US tax dollars to an organization with a long history of supporting a terrorist organization [sic] and terrorists, including Osama bin Laden. “investigating the claim and was unable to come to a conclusion, relying on” what could only be described as faulty logic, “the report said. and determining their entity status sanctioned. ”“ If World Vision had used the same due diligence and similar methods employed by IOM, taxpayer money would not have traded hands with an organization known to fund terrorist organizations, ”he said. He said. While World Vision has instituted additional screening methods, “Finance Committee staff have reservations” about their ability to avoid similar situations in the future, the report says. “World Vision has a duty to do. to ensure that funds acquired from the US government or donated by Americans do not end up supporting terrorist activities, “he said.” World Vision’s attempt to blame the federal government for its own inability The acity of properly controlling a subcontractor is of particular concern to this committee. A more robust and fundamentally sound screening and verification system is needed to restore public confidence that contributions made to World Vision do not fund illicit organizations. “Further, while we find no reason to doubt World Vision’s assertion that the entire funds were used by ISRA for humanitarian purposes, this money inevitably contributes to their terrorist activities,” she concludes. World Vision said in a statement that it “takes our compliance obligations seriously and shares the stewardship goal of Senator Grassley and the committee staff. We appreciate the recognition that the committee staff report to the President “found no evidence that World Vision knew that ISRA was a sanctioned entity until it received an advisory from the Treasury,” he added. “Terrorism runs counter to everything World Vision stands for as an organization and we strongly condemn any act of terrorism or any support for such activities.”