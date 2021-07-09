Syria: UN chief welcomes the extension by the Security Council of a vital cross-border aid operation

Secretary General António Guterres said through his spokesperson that permission to continue using the Bab al-Hawa border post, which was due to expire on Saturday, was essential, as it “remains a lifeline for millions of people in the region and beyond”.

Millions of people in the northwest #Syria live in desperate conditions. They depend on life-saving aid delivered across the Turkish-Syrian border to survive. Listen @MarkCutts explain why it is essential that the Security Council extend the cross-border resolution. pic.twitter.com/AELt0COyad – OCHA Syria (@OCHA_Syria) July 7, 2021

Growing needs

“However, the needs continue to exceed the response,” the statement continued. “As the Secretary-General stressed to the Council, with additional passages and increased funding, the United Nations could do more to help the growing number of people in need.”

The compromise resolution, after weeks of delay, came out of Friday morning’s discussions and was passed unanimously. He calls for a “substantial” UN report to be provided on aid access across the Syrian-Turkish border to Bab al-Hawa after six months, with an emphasis on “the transparency of operations and progress on cross-border access to meet humanitarian needs. Needs”.

However, the operation will not depend on a new authorization in January and can extend until July of next year.

“Complex humanitarian emergency”

The resolution calls on member states “to respond with practical measures to meet the urgent needs of the Syrian people, in light of the profound socio-economic and humanitarian impact of the COVID-19[feminine pandémie sur la Syrie, en tant que pays en situation d’urgence humanitaire complexe ».

La déclaration du chef de l’ONU a déclaré que l’ONU continuerait à s’engager avec toutes les parties au conflit brutal de dix ans, « pour faciliter également les convois transversaux. Ils sont essentiels pour l’expansion de la réponse globale alors que les besoins humanitaires continuent de croître.

« Le Secrétaire général réitère son appel à toutes les parties au conflit pour assurer l’accès humanitaire à toutes les personnes dans le besoin, conformément au droit international humanitaire.

“Heartbreaking” suffering

In a statement released earlier today, the UN’s deputy regional humanitarian coordinator for the crisis in Syria, Mark Cutts, said people across Syria “are in a worse situation than at any time since start of the conflict 10 years ago.

Suffering is heartbreaking in the northwest, where millions of people, mostly women and children, have been trapped along the border with Turkey in an active war zone.

More than 1,000 trucks of humanitarian supplies cross the border each month, Cutts said, and when a million people were displaced in the northwest last year, aid workers were able to provide them with food. , medicine, protection and shelter.

In May, 26,000 people received their first vaccination against COVID-19 thanks to the border crossing, he added.

“We can only hope that one day soon there will be a political solution to the conflict in Syria,” said the aid coordinator, “in the meantime, we can save lives through vital cross-border access. By renewing the authorization before its expiry on July 10, the security Council will ensure that millions of civilians trapped in a war zone continue to receive the aid they desperately need, ”he added.