Syria to close schools, universities following virus outbreak

BEIRUT (AP) – Primary schools around Syria will close indefinitely next week amid a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the war-torn country, while universities suspend classes for just two weeks and students High schools will remain open, the government said on Saturday.

Education Minister Darem Tabbaa told the state-run SANA news agency that the closures would go into effect on Monday, while final exams for fifth grade in high school would be held over four days from April 25. The higher education ministry said private and public universities would suspend two-week courses from Monday.

Syria is seeing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases. State media last month reported that intensive care units at public hospitals in the capital Damascus were full and that medical staff had been urged to prepare for a large influx of coronavirus patients.

Among those infected were President Bashar Assad and his wife, Asma, who recovered and returned to normal duties last week after three weeks of illness with COVID-19.

Health ministry official Hatoun Tawashi told a local radio station that cases had dramatically increased in schools last week and many students and teachers failed to show up. The decision to close schools comes as Syria also experiences a severe fuel shortage that has crippled the country’s public transport.

Syria is embroiled in a 10-year civil war that has left hundreds of thousands dead and displaced millions of people, including more than five million refugees outside the country.

The country has recorded more than 19,000 cases of the coronavirus, including 1,288 deaths, since the first case was recorded in the country in March of last year.

According to the World Health Organization, there are nearly 21,000 cases in the last rebel stronghold in northwestern Syria along the border with Turkey, as well as some 9,000 cases in areas controlled by Kurdish fighters. supported by the United States in the northeast.

The actual numbers are believed to be much higher, however, as testing is limited and most Syrians cannot afford to be tested due to the country’s overwhelming economic crisis.

The pandemic, which has strained even developed countries, has been a major challenge for Syria’s healthcare sector, exhausted by conflict.

The WHO said last month it would oversee a coronavirus vaccination campaign in Syria scheduled to begin in April, with the goal of inoculating 20% ​​of the population by the end of 2021.

Syrian Prime Minister Hussein Arnous told reporters on Saturday that Syria would receive vaccines “within days” from China, Russia and the WHO to start vaccinating people.

In neighboring Lebanon, authorities have imposed a three-day national curfew starting Saturday morning in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus during the Easter holidays.

Police checkpoints were set up to check whether motorists were allowed to leave their homes, imposing fines on some offenders.

Lebanon, a small country of six million people, including one million Syrian refugees, has recorded nearly 475,000 cases, including 6,346 deaths, since the first case was recorded in February 2020.