Syria says it will ration fuel as the economic toll of the blockage increases.

The Syrian government has said it will start rationing fuel use after the closure of the Suez Canal delayed the delivery of a critical cargo of oil to the war-torn nation.
With the ship log now stuck outside the canal rising to over 300 Sunday, the threat to Syria’s oil supply was a first indication of the rapidly expanding and escalating ripple effects caused by the disruption of trade through the vital maritime artery.
And in Lebanon, which has already suffered from more power outages amid an economic and political crisis in recent months, local media reported that the country’s very fragile fuel supply risked further disruption if the lockdown continued. .
Already, according to shipping analysts, the colossal traffic jam was holding back nearly $ 10 billion in trade every day.
“All of the world’s retail moves in containers, or 90 percent of it,” said Alan Murphy, founder of Sea-Intelligence, a marine data and analytics company. “Name any brand name, and they’ll be stuck on one of those ships.”
Virtually all container ships traveling from factories in Asia to consumer markets in Europe pass through this channel. The same goes for tankers loaded with oil and natural gas.
The closure of the canal affects up to 15% of global container transport capacity, according to Moody’s Investor Service, causing delays at ports around the world. Tankers carrying 9.8 million barrels of crude, or about a tenth of global consumption per day, are now waiting to enter the channel, said Kpler, a company that tracks oil shipments.
The Syrian Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources said the blockade of the channel had “hampered Syria’s oil supply and delayed the arrival of an oil tanker carrying oil and petroleum derivatives to Syria.”
Rationing was necessary, the ministry said in a statement, “To ensure the continued provision of basic services to Syrians such as bakeries, hospitals, water stations, communication centers and other vital institutions.”
