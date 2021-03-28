Syria says it will ration fuel as the economic toll of the blockage increases.

The Syrian government has said it will start rationing fuel use after the closure of the Suez Canal delayed the delivery of a critical cargo of oil to the war-torn nation.

With the ship log now stuck outside the canal rising to over 300 Sunday, the threat to Syria’s oil supply was a first indication of the rapidly expanding and escalating ripple effects caused by the disruption of trade through the vital maritime artery.

And in Lebanon, which has already suffered from more power outages amid an economic and political crisis in recent months, local media reported that the country’s very fragile fuel supply risked further disruption if the lockdown continued. .

Already, according to shipping analysts, the colossal traffic jam was holding back nearly $ 10 billion in trade every day.